Suge Knight Thinks Kanye West Should Get Beat Up For Insulting Jay-Z's Kids

Suge Knight and Kanye West have never had the best relationship. Both men are notorious for their volatility, and penchant for beefing with everyone they previously did business with. It was only a matter of time before Knight broke his silence on the recent Kanye West controversy. The latter went on a days long Twitter rant in which he praised Diddy and insulted the children of Jay-Z and Beyonce. Suge Knight didn't touch the Diddy stuff, but he was horrified to read what West said about the Carter twins. He took time during his latest Art of Dialogue to criticize the rapper.

"I need to holla at Kanye," Suge Knight announced. "We never, never disrespect no one’s kids. You don’t talk about Jay and Beyonce’s children and call them ret*rded. That’s what we won’t do." Knight then said that West should face "consequences" for his offensive tweets. "That's not funny to me, not one bit," he pointed out. "He needs an old-fashioned a*s-whooping." Suge Knight decided to zoom out, and consider the way that West's comments make people look at hip hop and Black culture as a whole. "I hold people in hip hop, people in our community, to higher standards than that," he asserted. "We came a long way as Black people, as slaves, not to protect people’s kids or people that are disabled."

The posts Kanye West made about the Carter twins have subsequently been taken down. Not because the rapper was remorseful, however. He made sure to clarify that he took the post down so that he could keep sharing his thoughts on the platform. "I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyonce's family down... because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled," West said. "Not because I'm a good person. I took it down like Syndrome. Get it." Most people are on Suge Knight's side of the Kanye West debate, which is not often the case when it comes to the former Death Row CEO.