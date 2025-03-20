Suge Knight Drags Daz Dillinger Through The Mud While Still Conceding Some Sympathy To Him

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound performs during "Today Was a Good Day!" at Stockton Arena on September 30, 2023 in Stockton, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Daz Dillinger was the latest victim of Suge Knight and his ranting, which has also recently targeted Tyrin Turner, Snoop Dogg, and Diddy.

Suge Knight has a lot of stories to look back on as the leader of Death Row Records in the 1990s, although many of his more recent reflections have been much more negative. Still, there is some light amid his combative and dismissive disses against his former peers, of which his most recent target was Daz Dillinger, famously known as a member of Tha Dogg Pound. During a interview from behind bars with The Art Of Dialogue, Suge called Daz weak, basically saying that he never stuck up for himself, struggled with thoughts of self-harm, and even alleging that he got intimate with Daz's wife.

However, Suge Knight also expressed sympathy for Daz Dillinger, remarking that he shouldn't have treated the rapper in the way he did. He said that Daz was one of his "projects" of giving lost folks an opportunity that they seized, but he feels like this ultimately led to the destruction of Dillinger's confidence on his behalf. As you can hear for yourself, it's a lot of back and forth. But at the end of the day, it seems like Knight wants to separate his own perspective from his behavior and assume accountability for the latter.

Suge Knight & Tyrin Turner

Of course, Suge Knight doesn't play this nice with everyone. He recently popped off on actor Tyrin Turner for allegedly sleeping with Jamie Foxx, Dr. Dre, and more famous celebrities. Suge started these rumors about a year ago, and Turner had a dismissive response back then. "Me and Jamie have been like brothers and best friends for years," he remarked. "I would’ve never thought in a million years that Suge would put something out there like that of somebody being gay, especially in the time that we’re living in where it’s okay."

As for Daz Dillinger, he and Tha Dogg Pound released their latest album W.A.W.G. (We All We Got) last June. Suge Knight remains behind bars for a voluntary manslaughter conviction connected to a 2015 hit-and-run incident. We're sure he will continue to air own his dirty laundry and that of others on any platform he can get, whether these are actually true assessments or just salacious narratives.

