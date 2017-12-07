phone interview
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Details Revealed On Beats 1 RadioTravis gives some context behind the album and confirms a Sheck Wes feature.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGZA Compares Gun Violence In Hip Hop To Wildfire: "Put Them Out Or They Spread"GZA: "hip-hop started (initially) to stop violence."By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle On Kanye West Wearing The MAGA Hat: “It Was A Kick In The Gut”Nipsey Hussle says he felt some type of way when he saw Kanye rockin' the MAGA hat.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersPusha T May Have Spoiled Drake's Upcoming "Adonis" Adidas RevealDid Pusha T inadvertently meddle in Drake's business affairs with Adidas?By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Opens Up About His Situation: "I Will Be Free One Day"Meek Mill is staying optimistic, despite the fact that his life is in Judge Genece Brinkley's hands. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Always Thought His Probation Could Bring Him Back To PrisonMeek Mill called in from prison on Thursday to talk with NBC's Lester Holt.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEminem Talks "Revival," Donald Trump's Actions & More With Elton JohnEminem chats with Elton John about a variety of topics. By Matt F