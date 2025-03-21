Jay-Z And Beyonce Allegedly "Discussing" Legal Action After Kanye West Insulted Their Kids

BY Elias Andrews 19 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Singer Beyonce, rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West and television personality Kim Kardashian attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET)
Kanye West crossed a line by targeting the Carter family, and it is rumored that they are considering a legal response.

Kanye West's falling out with Jay-Z has been well-documented. The former has been doing the documenting in the form of song, social media, and concert rant. The two rappers who created Watch the Throne have become enemies, and its easy to see why. West has repeatedly criticized Hov and his wife, Beyonce. He crossed a line in the eyes of many, however, during his recent Twitter meltdown. The rapper make tasteless comments about the couple's twins, and now they Jay and Bey are reportedly planning a response.

A source told Page Six that Jay-Z and Beyonce are considering taking legal action against Kanye West. "[They] are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation," the source explained. "Whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter." The exact plan has not been divulged, but the source asserted that Jay-Z and Beyonce are fed up with Kanye West. "[They] will absolutely not stand for it," they added. The one piece of info the source felt comfortable sharing is how Jay and Bey plan to respond to West's comments publicly. Simply put, they won't. "[The couple] have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye’s X posts about their children," the source noted.

Read More: 50 Cent Jokes That He Can’t Compete With Kanye West After He Goes After Jay-Z & Beyonce

Kanye West Jay-Z Beef

Kanye West got on Twitter and alleged that Jay-Z and Beyonce's youngest kids had mental disabilities. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," the rapper wrote. "No like literally." Ye then made a correlation between artificial insemination and disabilities that rubbed just about everyone the wrong way. "This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he wrote. "Having ret*rted children is a choice." The rapper eventually deleted the post, but he provided some context as to why.

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down," West tweeted. "ecause there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic]." He insisted that his decision did not stem from him being a "good person." West also felt the need to throw in a bad joke. "Took it down like down syndrome," he added. "Get it." It's easy to see why Jay-Z and Bey have reportedly chosen not to engage the rapper in a public manner.

Read More: 50 Cent Surprisingly Sides With Diddy Amidst Kanye West Breakdown

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute 5.0K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Jokes That He Can’t Compete With Kanye West After He Goes After Jay-Z & Beyonce 3.2K
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience Music Kanye West Targets Jay-Z And Beyonce's Children In Horrifying Rant 26.5K
Tina Knowles Kanye West Jay-Z Beyonce Hip Hop News Music Tina Knowles Seemingly Responds To Kanye West’s Awful Comments About Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Children 993