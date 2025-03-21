Jay-Z And Beyonce Allegedly "Discussing" Legal Action After Kanye West Insulted Their Kids

Kanye West's falling out with Jay-Z has been well-documented. The former has been doing the documenting in the form of song, social media, and concert rant. The two rappers who created Watch the Throne have become enemies, and its easy to see why. West has repeatedly criticized Hov and his wife, Beyonce. He crossed a line in the eyes of many, however, during his recent Twitter meltdown. The rapper make tasteless comments about the couple's twins, and now they Jay and Bey are reportedly planning a response.

A source told Page Six that Jay-Z and Beyonce are considering taking legal action against Kanye West. "[They] are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation," the source explained. "Whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter." The exact plan has not been divulged, but the source asserted that Jay-Z and Beyonce are fed up with Kanye West. "[They] will absolutely not stand for it," they added. The one piece of info the source felt comfortable sharing is how Jay and Bey plan to respond to West's comments publicly. Simply put, they won't. "[The couple] have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye’s X posts about their children," the source noted.

Kanye West got on Twitter and alleged that Jay-Z and Beyonce's youngest kids had mental disabilities. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," the rapper wrote. "No like literally." Ye then made a correlation between artificial insemination and disabilities that rubbed just about everyone the wrong way. "This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he wrote. "Having ret*rted children is a choice." The rapper eventually deleted the post, but he provided some context as to why.

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down," West tweeted. "ecause there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic]." He insisted that his decision did not stem from him being a "good person." West also felt the need to throw in a bad joke. "Took it down like down syndrome," he added. "Get it." It's easy to see why Jay-Z and Bey have reportedly chosen not to engage the rapper in a public manner.