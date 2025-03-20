50 Cent Jokes That He Can’t Compete With Kanye West After He Goes After Jay-Z & Beyonce

Even 50 Cent says he's blown away by Kanye West's latest antics on social media, which have included feuding with a number of celebrities.

50 Cent joked that his antics on social media can’t compete with Kanye West after the controversial rapper called out Jay-Z and Beyonce’s children in a rant on X (formerly Twitter). 50 reacted to the move in a post on Instagram on Thursday morning. “I didn’t post anything yesterday because @Ye said the kids are r*tarded. I can’t compete with that kinda sh*t. I’m listening to his album now!” 50 captioned the post.

Kanye West made the comments about Jay-Z and Beyonce’s kids that 50 Cent referenced amid a binge of offensive posts on social media over the last several days. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," West wrote in the statement in question. "No like literally."

Kanye West & Jay-Z's Relationship

Afterward, Kanye West deleted the post and alleged that Jay-Z wanted to kill him. “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE. I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT,” he wrote. From there, he discussed his relationship with the legendary rapper more broadly. “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD," he admitted. "I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP. LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T. I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING  AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT. HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING, HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO SH*T, TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA. I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS. THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. SH*T HURTS SO F*CK BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F*CK ME.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce are far from the only celebrities Kanye West has posted about in recent days. He also spoke about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, started beefing with Playboi Carti, and much more.

