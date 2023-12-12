KayCyy Talks Gesaffelstein Collab Album, Working On Kanye West's "Donda," And Growing As An Artist

KayCyy is an artist who has been making quite the name for himself over the past few years. Overall, he is an artist who is known for his incredible versatility. From his singing voice to his rapping ability, he is someone who is multi-faceted. With each of his releases, KayCyy has been able to showcase that versatility in abundance. Fans certainly got a taste of that on his latest full-length effort TW2052 which is a collaborative project with producer Gesaffelstein.

Furthermore, you probably also know KayCyy from his work on Donda. He was one of the many artists who collaborated on the project with Kanye West. Throughout the album's creation, KayCyy became an inside source of information on social media. Not to mention, he also got the hook on Keep My Spirit Alive. It was here that a lot of fans were introduced to the artist. However, KayCyy has proven that he can more than hold his own on his own work. He's an exciting breath of fresh air and many are taking notice.

HNHH got to sit down with KayCyy where we spoke on a plethora of topics. From his latest album to his evolution as an artist, KayCyy had a lot of great insight. Moreover, KayCyy also got to touch on the Utopia situation and how it made him want to stick up for artists everywhere. It was a great conversation that you will not want to miss.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

HNHH: Back in May you dropped off your album TW2052 with Gesaffelstein. How did you get linked up with him in the first place?

KayCyy: It was a connection because we both had worked on Donda and happened to be on the same label. So the CEO kind of just like he put it together in a way that made sense and then when we linked up. It was a really great chemistry. So we kept it going in a way, so I still talk to him.

What was your kind of creative process for that album in terms of the vision and having it all come together?

Just kind of felt like some futuristic type vibes. That's how I felt as I was kind of new to his style but when I found out it just felt like it was something that's super in the future. I just tried to match that. That's kind of why I named it 2052.

How do you feel like your voice specifically fits that futuristic tone and aesthetic?

It's kind of like sometimes your goal is some dark sounds and I kind of feel like my voice is more like the light. It kind of just matches those dark chords in a way where it just kind of meets beautifully in the middle.

Speaking on other tracks you dropped this year, you also had “My Jeans” which is a funky, groovy, r&b track. Is that a style you are interested in doing more of and maybe even giving fans a full album of?

Yeah, I do have a whole album in that style that I've been working on for the past year. That is the direction that's supposed to come. So yeah, I just can't wait to give people more that sound. “My Jeans,” that’s just like a taste. Like the first preview of it.

You said you’ve been working on this project for about a year now. Do you find yourself working on other projects at the same time or do you kind of just focus on one thing and try to get it done?

I think I worked on two or three at the same time. I was working on this other album that didn't go with that whole style of “My Jeans.” I'd like to make trap stuff like my song “Stay Up” and all that kind of stuff. I just wanted to give a project where it's more focused on my melodies and stuff like that. I'm still rapping a little bit, but I'm rapping on these melodic beats that are kind of live instruments. But at the same time I'm working on something else where I feel like if I'm in a moment and I do make a song that might not fit this style of this project, I just kind of put it in this next one that I've been working on

When you promoted “My Jeans,” you had the album art about not being a backup singer. This was right after not getting your proper feature credit on “Thank God” off of Travis Scott’s “Utopia.” How did you feel about not getting your credit and why did you make that part of your song rollout?

I mean, I just kind of felt like what I said, saying. I felt exactly like the whole world saw. But I do have credit as a writer. It was just more so I just felt like there's a lot of maybe favoritism that happened in a way where my name was revealed as a feature, or maybe it was just a confusion on that part. That's all. That's all I felt at the time and I'm really passed it. But I tied it into the cover art because it was what I truly felt, the whole I'm not a background singer thing. Just for any artist, it’s not easy for smaller artists to do that compared to bigger artists because they've had a moment to kind of showcase their talents on different tracks, but it's like when you have only a few opportunities to do so and it kind of gets a place in the backdrop, It doesn't really help your future.

Every single year since 2020, you've been dropping at least one project a year. How do you feel like you've seen yourself evolve as an artist during that time frame?

As I get older I see different things, so I feel like it all correlates for my music. So every project is kind of a different theme. I look at everything as a superhero. I'm kind of Rob. It's like every project is a Marvel movie or something of another Avengers or another Captain America or something. Like just fitting in your character in these different scenarios. So it's always something different.

In 2022 I got to see you at Rolling Loud and it was a great performance. Now that you have been on the festival circuit, how has it been growing as a performer and being able to connect with fans on such a large scale?\

Especially after this year I grew as a performer. After Rolling Loud I did so many other things like going all over the world in different places. So it was different and going on my own tour kind of definitely shaped me as a performer and understanding what kind of performer I'm trying to be and whatI need to work on and what I'm already good at. The China tour that I just recently did was really good on that because it really just gave me more faith in what's to come in a way. I'm saying cuz it's like those are actually packed out shows for myself.So it was interesting to see that all over across the world.

Throughout the years and certain situations, you have gotten an outpouring of support on social media. But sometimes, social media doesn’t reflect real life. But now, you’ve gone on tour and you’ve seen that fanbase materialize in sold out shows. How has it been being able to just get that affirmation that you are on the right track?

I think it just goes what I was saying about faith. I have my discouraging moments in my career, so it's just like when you have those reassuring moments, it really does help me and put that battery in your back.

One thing that fans remember you for is in 2021 when you were helping Kanye West with Donda. For many, you were a hub of information giving inside information on the album. It is how a lot of fans discovered you. Take me through those days and what it was kind of like being an insider while also being a creative who's helping with writing the album, but also just somebody who's kind of connecting with the fans and trying to give them that inside scoop on what's happening.

I mean, I probably shouldn’t even have been doing that. But I mean at first that's some stuff that I did get in trouble for but it was out of pure excitement and just being in that vibe. It was dope. I mean, I feel like anything happened. It's just that whole experience was really a learning experience. Producing wise seeing new things in life. I feel like I can't take no negative from those moments like everything that I could take from it was positive. I learned a lot.

How did working in that fast-paced, pressured environment influence how you now work in the studio?

Obviously Ye is one of the greatest if not the greatest producer that's living. It’'s dope to see how he puts songs together and the process of it and obviously it's like if you're seeing somebody that's considered a genius do that you want to pay attention and let it soak in and obviously I do take some of those techniques and use it on my own music. Alsojust collaboration is what it really showed me, working with more than just one person to get the job done..

Yeah, and that kind of leads into my next question which was who are some of the artists or producers that you're kind of excited to work with or want to work with in the future?

I really want to work with Rosalia one day. I think she's incredible. And I feel like the beats that she chooses are very interesting.. I can't wait to be in the same room with her. I'm saying. People maybe Tyler, the Creator something like that. Those are people who I haven't worked with.

For sure and just to end off. what did you feel like was your biggest achievement in 2023 and then moving from there, what's your goal for 2024?

Being able to tour in 2023 was probably the biggest achievement.2024, just praying to put out this album and see what comes from it and hopefully get back on the road. Put out some more clothes. Something I've been working on and that's it.