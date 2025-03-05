Stevie J Reveals Diddy Gave Him $6.5K In Cash The First Time They Met

Stevie J and Diddy go way back, and the producer credits the Bad Boy founder for helping him early in his career.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Stevie J reflected on his early career, including the first time he ever met Diddy. According to him, the mogul made a lasting impression by handing him a fat stack of cash, $6.5K to be exact. Ultimately, he credited him for a lot of his success, admitting that he used some of the money to learn essential production skills.

"Thanks to one guy, Sean Combs, Diddy," he said of his success. "When I came into the equation, he was hot, I just was the kerosene. I was the gasoline and the kerosene, and me showing him that I could make a hit." Diddy's career and public image has taken a turn for the worse since he first linked up with Stevie J. Back in 2023, he was hit with a bombshell lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie. She accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. Several additional lawsuits followed, along with a criminal case.

Is Diddy Still In Jail?

In September of last year, Diddy was arrested in New York City on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May. If convicted, the Bad Boy founder could be looking at a hefty sentence. Just a couple of months before Diddy's arrest, footage of him assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online. For obvious reasons, this sparked public outrage.

In an interview with TMZ for the outlet's docuseries The Downfall of Diddy, Stevie J revealed that the disturbing footage left him shocked. "It really threw me for a loop,” he explained. “I always think about and talk about things I know to be true about Sean Combs. [...] After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn’t know he had that in him to do that."

