Ray J Reveals Reasoning Behind His Infamous Fight With Diddy's Children

Ray J says his infamous altercation with Diddy's children stemmed from a misunderstanding about his "asses are being taken" comment following the Bad Boy mogul's arrest, last year. He discussed the incident, which occurred in Los Angeles back in October, with VladTV. The conversation began with Vlad predicting that Diddy's upcoming criminal trial will be the biggest of the century. When asked what caused the altercation with the Combs children, Ray J explained that he isn't exactly sure.

"I don't know, that's the problem. They wasn't listening to what I was saying," Ray J began. "They were getting caught up in actually the hype of what it was doing, thinking that I was trying to troll for hype and for clout. I don't have to do that. I never have to do that. I'm a magician at creating whatever I need to create, whether its on TV shows or whether its in the press. I've tested that and I've thrown it out there and it worked every time. For me, I wanted to state the facts and the way I explained things just got a little out of control. This is the way I explain stuff, but you see today, I've been very on the surface. I've been media training myself to understand not to say certain outlandish things that might coincide with something else."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly denied all of the allegations he's facing. His trial will kick off in May.