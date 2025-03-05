Ray J Reveals Reasoning Behind His Infamous Fight With Diddy's Children

BY Cole Blake 652 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VEVO And Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside
HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray J and Diddy at the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)
Ray J discussed Diddy's highly-publicized upcoming criminal trial during an appearance on VladTV, earlier this week.

Ray J says his infamous altercation with Diddy's children stemmed from a misunderstanding about his "asses are being taken" comment following the Bad Boy mogul's arrest, last year. He discussed the incident, which occurred in Los Angeles back in October, with VladTV. The conversation began with Vlad predicting that Diddy's upcoming criminal trial will be the biggest of the century. When asked what caused the altercation with the Combs children, Ray J explained that he isn't exactly sure.

"I don't know, that's the problem. They wasn't listening to what I was saying," Ray J began. "They were getting caught up in actually the hype of what it was doing, thinking that I was trying to troll for hype and for clout. I don't have to do that. I never have to do that. I'm a magician at creating whatever I need to create, whether its on TV shows or whether its in the press. I've tested that and I've thrown it out there and it worked every time. For me, I wanted to state the facts and the way I explained things just got a little out of control. This is the way I explain stuff, but you see today, I've been very on the surface. I've been media training myself to understand not to say certain outlandish things that might coincide with something else."

Read More: Ray J Clarifies His Comments On Diddy Having A "Demon" Inside Of Him

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly denied all of the allegations he's facing. His trial will kick off in May.

In addition to discussing the run-in with Diddy's kids, Ray J also spoke on his previous comments about the Bad Boy mogul having a "demon" inside him. He clarified: "We all do. None of us are okay with what we saw with the Cassie situation, but that's not what he's being charged for. So, we're all upset with that and we're all finding ways to forgive that as Cassie and her situation and her wellbeing matters more than anybody. So none of this should try to use this as some kind of bait. We love you Cassie and we're off of it. It wasn't okay. Everything else? I don't know."

Read More: Ray J Reflects On How He "Irresponsibly" Handled His Conflict With Kodak Black

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
The TAO And LAVO Anniversary Weekend In Las Vegas Music Ray J Clarifies His Comments On Diddy Having A "Demon" Inside Of Him 742
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Music 50 Cent Issues Ominous Warning To Ray J About Diddy's Sons And Their Altercation 24.1K
Patrick McMullan Archives Pop Culture Ray J Blames The Creation Of OnlyFans On His Infamous Sex Tape 2.2K
12th Annual Variety - The Children's Charity Of Southern CA Poker And Casino Night Music Ray J Accuses Diddy’s Celebrity Friends Of Begging For His Silence 2.0K