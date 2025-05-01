Diddy's long-awaited trial is just a few days away, and according to Mase, he might be in attendance. During a recent episode of his It Is What Is podcast, he and his co-hosts Cam’ron and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson questioned where or not it's a good idea for him to attend.
“I wanna put it out to the fans. I'll let the fans vote on it unless you wanna vote on it,” he said, per Complex. “They're asking me to come to the Diddy trial, You think I should go this week?”
“It’s up to you, I don’t know your relationship,” Cam responded. Mase went on to reveal that several people have reached out to him about his possible appearance in court. “I was trying to figure out a way I could go at least a day," he said.
When Is Diddy's Trial?
From there, Cam'ron questioned why Mase didn't attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Diddy was honored with the Global Icon Award at the event. “Why you ain't go to the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award when he won that?” he asked. “Because I see his son performing all y’alls parts on the song. Why you didn’t go to that?”
“How do you feel about that … When somebody else wear they hat to the back, dress like you, and start spinning around on stage?” he also wondered. “I think it’s flattering,” Mase claimed in response.
Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5. If found guilty of the crimes he's accused of, the mogul could face a hefty prison sentence, including a maximum of life.