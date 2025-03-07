Diddy's Lawyer Addresses New Indictment Accusing Mogul Of Forced Labor, Assaulting Employee & More

BY Caroline Fisher 428 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy New Indictment Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reportedly, Diddy could be facing a maximum sentence of life in prison if he's found guilty of his various charges.

It goes without saying that Diddy is in for a long and difficult legal battle. In September of last year, he was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He could be looking at a lengthy prison stay if he's convicted. For this reason, his legal team is hard at work preparing for what's to come. According to AllHipHop, however, federal prosectors have now expanded their racketeering case against the Bad Boy founder.

Reportedly, he's facing new allegations of forced labor, which are included in a superseding indictment filed yesterday (March 6). At the time of writing, he hasn't been hit with any new criminal charges. Per the outlet, the mogul is accused of coercing his employees into demanding work schedules using threats of physical, financial, psychological, and reputational harm. Allegedly, one employee was even forced into sexual acts while operating under these conditions.

Read More: Sam Bankman-Fried Reveals Diddy's Demeanor Behind Bars Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

When Is Diddy's Trial?
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy and his employees are also accused of bribery, and of retaliating against people who witnessed his alleged crimes. On top of this, law enforcement believes they allegedly concealed payments to sex workers by using proxies and cash, all in an attempt to conceal what he was up to. His attorney Marc Agnifilo released a statement on his behalf in response to the superseding indictment, vehemently denying the allegations.

"Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by federal prosecutors," it reads. "He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will.”​ Diddy is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn awaiting his trial. It's scheduled to begin on May 5.

Read More: Diddy Prosecutors Ordered To Disclose Two Alleged Victims’ Identities As Trial Looms

[Via][Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy Scores Huge Win In Court Amid $100M Battle With Michigan Inmate 4.2K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy Accuses Authorities Of Unfairly Monitoring His Communication In Prison 780
Diddy 2Pac Murder Alleged Assault Hip Hop News Music Diddy Accused Of Claiming He Ordered 2Pac’s Murder During Alleged Sexual Assault 2.4K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Diddy Hospitalized In New York City Amid Prison Stay 5.1K