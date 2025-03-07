Diddy's Lawyer Addresses New Indictment Accusing Mogul Of Forced Labor, Assaulting Employee & More

It goes without saying that Diddy is in for a long and difficult legal battle. In September of last year, he was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He could be looking at a lengthy prison stay if he's convicted. For this reason, his legal team is hard at work preparing for what's to come. According to AllHipHop, however, federal prosectors have now expanded their racketeering case against the Bad Boy founder.

Reportedly, he's facing new allegations of forced labor, which are included in a superseding indictment filed yesterday (March 6). At the time of writing, he hasn't been hit with any new criminal charges. Per the outlet, the mogul is accused of coercing his employees into demanding work schedules using threats of physical, financial, psychological, and reputational harm. Allegedly, one employee was even forced into sexual acts while operating under these conditions.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy and his employees are also accused of bribery, and of retaliating against people who witnessed his alleged crimes. On top of this, law enforcement believes they allegedly concealed payments to sex workers by using proxies and cash, all in an attempt to conceal what he was up to. His attorney Marc Agnifilo released a statement on his behalf in response to the superseding indictment, vehemently denying the allegations.