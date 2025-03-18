Diddy Prosecutors Give His Defense Team Alleged Victims’ Names Ahead Of Trial

Diddy is currently in a world of legal trouble, but the mogul recently secured at least one win in court. Earlier this month, his legal team filed a motion requesting the identities of three anonymous accusers and witnesses listed in the government's letter outlining the RICO case against him. After reviewing the motion, the judge ordered the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York to provide the names to Diddy's defense team by March 10.

According to TMZ, the alleged victims' identities are being revealed "under an Attorney's Eyes Only designation." The first alleged victim is believed to be Cassie, and Diddy's team has said they believe the other two alleged victims are also former girlfriends of Diddy's. The Bad Boy founder's team also says they need as much time as prossible to prepare for his upcoming trial.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. He was arrested in September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Jury selection for his trial is slated to begin next month, and the trial itself is expected to kick off in May. Reportedly, the mogul could face a hefty prison sentence if convicted, meaning that the stakes are high.

Last week, Diddy attended his arraignment in New York court, where he pleaded not guilty to allegations of workplace abuse. Eyewitnesses told Daily Mail that he looked different than how the public is used to seeing him. According to the outlet, he was rocking a gray beard and gray hair. The outlet also noted that he'd seemed to put on a few pounds amid his prison stay. He waved joyfully to his children, Christian and Chance, who were in the courtroom.