Diddy Praises Kanye West For Defending Him In Intense Phone Call

Kanye West goes through phases, at least in terms of his public interests. He's cycled through so many personas over the course of his career that it can be difficult to determine what's real and what is really performative. Regardless, Kanye West has been riding for Diddy for most of 2025. He remains one of the only major voices in the hip hop world to consistently defend the disgraced mogul. And he doubled down on this stance Monday evening. The rapper shared a video of a Diddy phone conversation in which they repeatedly praised each other.

The respect between Kanye West and Diddy is evident in their words. West has repeatedly sung the praises of Diddy on social media, dubbing him his "idol" in a since-deleted tweet. Now, on the phone, Diddy returned the favor. The mogul gushed over West's decision to stand up for him, and noted that it has not been easy for him. "When I see you to your face," Diddy asserted. "I'm gonna be able to hug and thank you and show you for the rest of your life how much you appreciated." The Bad Boy founder noted that he always "spoke up" for others when he could, and valued West's decision to do the same for him. "I ain't bitter or nothing," he claimed. "I'm just telling it like it is."

Are Kanye West And Diddy Friends?

Kanye West could not have agreed more. The rapper told Diddy that he wanted to present a united front when it came to people who have been "taken in by this fame, media, music." The notion of family really struck a chord with Diddy, who lamented the number of celebrities and peers who distanced themselves from him after various allegations surfaced. "I really thought that," the man born Sean Combs asserted. "But right now, you the only family I got. The only family I see." The topic of metaphorical family became a discussion about real family.