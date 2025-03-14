Kanye West Unapologetically Wears "PUFF" Shirt After Advocating For Diddy's Freedom

Kanye West is going to drop his new album Bully at some point, but in the meantime, fans find more and more reasons to not really prioritize that in their mind. Try as they might, many of them can't shake many of his recent controversies – not just in the past few weeks, but over the past decade or so. Ye's latest provocation is another double-down of his Diddy support, as he took to social media to post a picture of him wearing a "PUFF" shirt. Surprised? Neither are we. This is pretty much the only thing he's highlighting as of late, opting to launch attention-seeking statements rather than engage in any of his chosen topics with any sort of nuance.

Sometimes, though, Kanye West keeps his artistic jabs very simple. He recently took to Twitter to wish that Kendrick Lamar wasn't on MUSIC, the new album from Playboi Carti. The Chicago artist said that he doesn't like his "No More Parties In L.A." collaborator's music despite his "very good" rapping, adding that he didn't need to hear him on Carti's long-awaited return. Many fans might agree, and many fans think that he must've heard a different project than what they listened to.

That aside, though, there's not many other places to go to concerning Ye's social media presence for folks looking to avoid his antics. Kanye West's most recent Diddy endorsement was his admiration for the Bad Boy mogul that he expressed on Twitter earlier this month. "Puff daddy my hero," he shared. "This man was really having his way." The two have had a lot of rifts over the years, with Kanye even calling Puff a "fed" at one point. But his contrarian tendencies make him flip-flop on pretty much every beef, relationship, and endeavor he engages with.

Meanwhile, Diddy's most recent federal sex trafficking trial update was his request for a sequestered jury. In other words, his legal team wants to question potential jurors individually. We will see how this all plays out around May 5, when the trial will begin according to the current schedule at press time. We're sure Kanye West will have a lot to say about it...