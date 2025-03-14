Kanye West Unapologetically Wears "PUFF" Shirt After Advocating For Diddy's Freedom

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1123 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West PUFF Shirt Diddy Freedom Hip Hop News
February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West's other online controversies include antisemitic statements, combative celebrity relationships, and various other bigotries.

Kanye West is going to drop his new album Bully at some point, but in the meantime, fans find more and more reasons to not really prioritize that in their mind. Try as they might, many of them can't shake many of his recent controversies – not just in the past few weeks, but over the past decade or so. Ye's latest provocation is another double-down of his Diddy support, as he took to social media to post a picture of him wearing a "PUFF" shirt. Surprised? Neither are we. This is pretty much the only thing he's highlighting as of late, opting to launch attention-seeking statements rather than engage in any of his chosen topics with any sort of nuance.

Sometimes, though, Kanye West keeps his artistic jabs very simple. He recently took to Twitter to wish that Kendrick Lamar wasn't on MUSIC, the new album from Playboi Carti. The Chicago artist said that he doesn't like his "No More Parties In L.A." collaborator's music despite his "very good" rapping, adding that he didn't need to hear him on Carti's long-awaited return. Many fans might agree, and many fans think that he must've heard a different project than what they listened to.

Read More: Kanye West Updates Lil Durk On Diddy, “Bully” & More During Prison Call

Diddy Trial Update

That aside, though, there's not many other places to go to concerning Ye's social media presence for folks looking to avoid his antics. Kanye West's most recent Diddy endorsement was his admiration for the Bad Boy mogul that he expressed on Twitter earlier this month. "Puff daddy my hero," he shared. "This man was really having his way." The two have had a lot of rifts over the years, with Kanye even calling Puff a "fed" at one point. But his contrarian tendencies make him flip-flop on pretty much every beef, relationship, and endeavor he engages with.

Meanwhile, Diddy's most recent federal sex trafficking trial update was his request for a sequestered jury. In other words, his legal team wants to question potential jurors individually. We will see how this all plays out around May 5, when the trial will begin according to the current schedule at press time. We're sure Kanye West will have a lot to say about it...

Read More: Kanye West Fans The Flames Of Controversy By Suggesting Cassie Extorted Diddy

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.5K
B5 Meet &amp; Greet Music Former Bad Boy Group B5's Dustin Breeding Slams Kanye West Defending Diddy 1.9K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 5.5K
NBA: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers Music Kanye West Ramps Up His Twitter Tirade By Posting Explicit Adult Content 25.9K