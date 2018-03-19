puff
- MusicJermaine Dupri Responds To Diddy's "Your Arms Too Short" Verzuz JabIn a Tik Tok showing off his beatmaking skills, Jermaine Dupri let Diddy know his arms are long enough. By Taylor McCloud
- EntertainmentDiddy Enjoys Family Time, Celebrates Quincy's Birthday With Baseball GameDiddy enjoyed some quality family time. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDiddy Remembers Kim Porter On Mother's Day: "I F*cking Miss You"This was a tough Mother's Day for Diddy. By Aida C.
- MusicDiddy Exposed By Danity Kane: Slut-Shamed & Being Called "Too Dark" & "Ugly"The ladies air out the details of their personal experiences.By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy & Cassie's Breakup Was "Mutual" & Puff Still Single According To SourceThe couple's relationship has always been kept slightly private.By Zaynab
- MusicTyler, The Creator Shares 2-Disc Instrumental Version Of 2015's "Cherry Bomb"Tyler, the Creator is really fond of his work on 2015's "Cherry Bomb" LP.By Devin Ch
- NewsTyler, The Creator Shares Instrumental Track "SPRINT"Tyler, The Creator drops a new instrumental piece titled, "SPRINT."By Aron A.
- MusicLove aka Diddy Covers GQ, Talks Biggie, Black Excellence & MoreLove, better known as Diddy, opens up about past, present, and future.By Mitch Findlay