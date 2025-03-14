Diddy Demands Sequestered Jury Selection Process As Trial Looms

Diddy Sequestered Jury Selection Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium.
Diddy is currently behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy is undoubtedly in for a long and difficult legal battle, and reportedly, his legal team and federal prosecutors disagree about the jury selection process for his upcoming trial. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors want to start the jury selection process on April 21. Diddy's team, on the other hand, wants the process to begin on May 5. This would give them more time to prepare their defense. They want to pick from a fairly large pool of jurors too, 600 to be exact. They also want all of them to fill out written questionnaires.

For now, it's unclear exactly what questions his camp wants to ask prospective jurors. As for federal prosecutors, they want the potential questionnaire to be limited to scheduling conflicts. Diddy's team is also asking for a sequestered jury selection process, meaning potential jurors would each be questioned individually.

Why Is Diddy Still In Jail?
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean "Diddy" Combs intoduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. The mogul was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. At the time of writing, his trial is scheduled to begin in May. If convicted, the Bad Boy founder could face a hefty prison sentence, meaning the stakes are high. In addition to his criminal case, Diddy has also been hit with several lawsuits over the past year or so from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse.

He denies any wrongdoing aside from the 2016 assault of his ex-girlfriend Cassie. This was captured by hotel security cameras and released last year. Earlier this week, his team accused CNN of destroying the only full copy of the security footage and altering the copy that was released. CNN vehemently denies this.

