Maui Police Chief Responds After Being Named As Co-Conspirator In Diddy Lawsuit 

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. are also named as co-conspirators in Ashley Parham's new lawsuit against Diddy.

Recently, a woman named Ashley Parham hit Diddy with a new lawsuit. In it, she accuses him and others of having "violently gang raped" her in 2018. Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski are named as co-conspirators. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is also named as a co-conspirator, prompting him to respond. According to him, he's totally innocent, and is confident this will be proven in court.

"I have no connections whatsoever to any individuals named in the lawsuit," he told TMZ today. "The allegations suggesting his involvement are entirely unfounded. I am confident that the evidence will demonstrate these claims to be false and will expose those who are deliberately trying to manipulate the legal system to spread misleading narratives." The statement continued, referencing an accolade Pelletier received for his contributions to a sexual assault prevention program.

Druski Diddy Allegations
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In 2018, while serving as a Captain in Las Vegas, I was honored by the Rape Crisis Center for his exceptional leadership and commitment to community safety, specifically through his role as a champion of the Stay S.A.F.E. program dedicated to sexual assault prevention," it reads. "These baseless allegations not only are wrong but also show a lack of respect for victims of abuse, whose voices deserve to be heard and supported with compassion and integrity." Pelletier is not the only one who's responded to the lawsuit so far. Druski and Beckham Jr. have also denied the allegations.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie," the comedian wrote on social media earlier this week. "I wasn't a public figure in 2018 -- I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

