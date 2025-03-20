Maui Police Chief Wins Vote To Keep Job Despite Allegations In Diddy Lawsuit

Diddy is currently behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May.

Earlier this month, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time by a woman named Ashley Parham. Parham alleges that she was "violently gang raped" by the Bad Boy founder and others in 2018. Various other individuals were named as co-conspirators, including Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was also named in the lawsuit. He faces accusations of helping to cover up the alleged rape. He quickly denied the allegations, appearing confident that his innocence would be proven in court.

"I have no connections whatsoever to any individuals named in the lawsuit," he told TMZ. "The allegations suggesting his involvement are entirely unfounded. I am confident that the evidence will demonstrate these claims to be false and will expose those who are deliberately trying to manipulate the legal system to spread misleading narratives."

When Does Diddy's Trial Begin?
While the allegations Pelletier is facing are incredibly serious, AllHipHop reports that he'll be able to keep his job for the time being. According to the outlet, The Maui Police Commission voted unanimously to keep him in his position. The vote took place after Mayor Richard Bissen’s suggested that he be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

As for Diddy, the mogul is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention center (MDC) in Brooklyn. He was arrested last September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently awaiting his trial, which is slated to begin in May. On top of his criminal case, he's also facing multiple lawsuits. Several individuals have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. He's maintained his innocence throughout his legal saga, denying any wrongdoing aside from the 2016 assault of his ex-girlfriend Cassie that was caught on camera.

