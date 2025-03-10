Druski Responds After Being Named In Harrowing Allegations Against Diddy And Odell Beckham Jr.

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Druski before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Druski began creating comedic content in 2017 and became a viral sensation in 2019 for his sketches about various cultures and professions.

Druski breaks his silence after being named in new allegations surface claiming the comedian was involved in a rape with Diddy and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. Druski would share a message on social media that denied any involvement in the accusations. "This allegation is a fabricated lie," he wrote. "I wasn't a public figure in 2018 -- I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddie false narratives."

Druski addressed rumors about his presence at Diddy’s parties during a 2024 podcast. He confirmed attending some events but distanced himself from any controversial gatherings. He described the parties he attended as typical celebrity events, attempting to dispel speculation. Diddy, however, faces serious legal trouble. In September 2024, he was arrested on charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty, but the case intensified public scrutiny of his past associations and events linked to his name.

Druski & Diddy


In April 2023, a woman accused Beckham Jr. of assaulting her at a West Hollywood nightclub, claiming he grabbed her throat. He denied the accusation, and the club’s owner dismissed it as false. After reviewing the case, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office found no supporting evidence and declined to press charges. In September 2024, an old video resurfaced, showing Justin Bieber and Beckham Jr. at a party hosted by Diddy in 2016. The footage reignited speculation about the event’s atmosphere and Bieber’s well-being, drawing reactions from fans and media.

The latest lawsuit also names controversial singer Jaguar Wright. According to court documents, Wright is accused of attempting to sex traffick the woman after being sexually assaulted by Odell Beckham Jr. Despite Diddy’s legal battles, there is no evidence implicating Druski or Beckham Jr. in any wrongdoing beyond their past attendance at his gatherings.

