Druski's Viral Comments On Attending Diddy Parties Resurface Following Bombshell Allegations

Druski previously joked about having been in attendance at parties hosted by Diddy during an interview with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. A clip of the moment is resurfacing on social media in the wake of a new amendment to a lawsuit against the disgraced Bad Boy mogul, which now brings allegations against both Druski and Odell Beckham Jr.

"I've been in attendance," the comedian says in the clip as the group laughs. "It was a party. I wasn't at one of them parties. I have been in attendance at a Puff party." As the clip circulated on social media, fans shared plenty of jokes. "Bro was squirming out of his seat he def cooked," one user replied. Another added: "Nah bro wasn’t even famous around the time but it’s funny as hell." Others condemned Druski more seriously. "The fact he got all defensive says enough," one user wrote.

Druski's Response To Allegations

The lawsuit accuses Druski and Beckham of allegedly participating in a gang assault back in 2018. Druski has already put out a statement denying the allegations officially. Taking to social media, he wrote: "This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 -- I was broke, living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish." He further implied that Parham is “maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.” In the replies, Odell Beckham Jr popped up to add: "Boy, I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I, I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid."

The lawsuit comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations he's faced over the last year. His trial will kick off in May.