Diddy Is Furious With Lawyer Behind Viral Druski & Odell Beckham Jr. Lawsuit

Both Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. have already put out statements denying the validity of the allegations.

Diddy's team has released a statement slamming attorney Ariel Mitchell, who is representing Ashley Parham in her $50 million lawsuit referencing Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. As caught by AllHipHop, Diddy's legal team says the complaint “demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday.”

Parham initially filed the lawsuit against Diddy back in October, but amended the complaint, last Friday, to name Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. She accused them of allegedly participating in a gang assault back in 2018. The lawsuit comes as Diddy remains behind bars in New York while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. His trial will kick off on May 5th.

Druski's Response To Allegations

Both Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. have already denied the allegations. “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish," Druski wrote. "My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.” Beckham ended up replying to the post with a supportive message. "Boy, I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I, I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid," he wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr. also put out a more formal statement later in the day. “I really can’t even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter," he wrote in part. "There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone."

