Diddy Tape Resurfaces Of His 2009 New Year's Eve Party With Drake, Rick Ross & More

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 12.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Tape Resurfaces 2009 New Years Eve Party Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's parties have been the subject of various civil lawsuits alleging misconduct, and is at the center of his federal case.

As the boss of Bad Boy Records, Diddy skyrocketed to the top of the celebrity food chain and hosted a lot of lavish events to show that off. Of course, now those parties are under scrutiny thanks to his civil lawsuits and federal trial, but not all of them face the same extremity of allegations. For example, TMZ recently obtained reported footage of Sean Combs' 2009 New Year's Eve party in Miami, which hosted stars like Drake, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, and many more. You can see the videos in question by clicking on the "Via" link down below.

Furthermore, in the footage, you can see Diddy at a large mansion with a pool in the backyard, chatting to his guests over the speakers and keeping the party lively. Nothing in the clips really suggests any foul play, but many fans will obviously express skepticism over these resurfaced videos. Diddy's alleged crimes and legal troubles casted a dark shadow over pretty much everything he did in the past. While that's an easy way out, we have to scrutinize and go case-by-case to avoid any misinformation or mischaracterizations.

Read More: Mase Plans To Drop New Album On Diddy’s First Day Of Trial

Diddy Parties
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

This follows some other recent comments about Diddy parties, namely from Amber Rose during her Club Shay Shay interview. "I've been to every Puff party, I've been to every White Party since 2009," she claimed. "I'm going to be very, very transparent on this show. [...] If these freak-offs are happening, it's on a completely different day. Every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time. [...] He abused Cassie, we all saw the video. But as far as the freak-offs, I don't know about that."

Meanwhile, Diddy's still trying to turn his case around, but prosecutors aren't budging. They recently eviscerated his claim that race had something to do with his arrest and persecution, pointing out the inaccuracies in his comparisons to other incarcerated figures booked on similar charges. But then again, a lot of people are expressing more skepticism when it comes to the criminal trial. So we'll see what happens once things actually heat up on May 5 of this year.

Read More: Sam Bankman-Fried Reveals Diddy's Demeanor Behind Bars Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 46.7K
NBA: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets Gossip Former Playboy Model Claims Diddy Played Jennifer Lopez Videos At Alleged "Freak-Off" 4.6K
NBA: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets Music Diddy Blows Kisses To His Family At Bail Hearing Amid Prosecution & Defense's Allegations 1.6K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.4K