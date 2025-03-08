Diddy Tape Resurfaces Of His 2009 New Year's Eve Party With Drake, Rick Ross & More

As the boss of Bad Boy Records, Diddy skyrocketed to the top of the celebrity food chain and hosted a lot of lavish events to show that off. Of course, now those parties are under scrutiny thanks to his civil lawsuits and federal trial, but not all of them face the same extremity of allegations. For example, TMZ recently obtained reported footage of Sean Combs' 2009 New Year's Eve party in Miami, which hosted stars like Drake, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, and many more. You can see the videos in question by clicking on the "Via" link down below.

Furthermore, in the footage, you can see Diddy at a large mansion with a pool in the backyard, chatting to his guests over the speakers and keeping the party lively. Nothing in the clips really suggests any foul play, but many fans will obviously express skepticism over these resurfaced videos. Diddy's alleged crimes and legal troubles casted a dark shadow over pretty much everything he did in the past. While that's an easy way out, we have to scrutinize and go case-by-case to avoid any misinformation or mischaracterizations.

Diddy Parties

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

This follows some other recent comments about Diddy parties, namely from Amber Rose during her Club Shay Shay interview. "I've been to every Puff party, I've been to every White Party since 2009," she claimed. "I'm going to be very, very transparent on this show. [...] If these freak-offs are happening, it's on a completely different day. Every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time. [...] He abused Cassie, we all saw the video. But as far as the freak-offs, I don't know about that."