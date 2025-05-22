The Diddy trial is about to wrap up its second week, and the latest witness testimony on the stand came from Mylah Morales on Thursday (May 22). She is allegedly Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura's former makeup artist who claims she witnessed an alleged physical assault in 2010.

According to TMZ, the makeup artist she and Ventura went to a Grammys weekend party that year at the Los Angeles estate of Prince. Then, they returned to a hotel room. But the Bad Boy mogul allegedly stormed in their room, with Morales claiming he exclaimed "Where the f**k is she?" According to the makeup artist, he allegedly went into the room where the singer was and shut the door.

Morales allegedly heard screaming and yelling. She alleged that Diddy physically abused Cassie, walking out after giving her a swollen eye, a busted lip, and knots on her head. The makeup artist said the actress and dancer was "distraught." She packed her client's bags and they allegedly went to Morales' house. They allegedly stayed here for multiple days.

Also, Mylah Morales alleged a doctor friend examined Ventura and recommended an ER visit, but she allegedly didn't want to do anything or call the cops. Morales said she was scared of Diddy and had a lot of fear concerning their safety. In addition, she claimed to have done a few interviews about the relationship in the years since the alleged 2010 incident, and also allegedly sold some pictures to CNN.

Diddy Trial Day 9

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As for other witnesses in the Diddy trial, we also heard a shocking testimony from none other than Kid Cudi. He spoke to his alleged relationship with Cassie, Puff's alleged retaliation, and how the two ended up mending things at one point.

We don't know for sure what the next witnesses will bring. So far, it's been a very complex and lengthy process with a lot of background.