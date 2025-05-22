Celebrity Makeup Artist Testifies During Diddy Trial About Cassie's Alleged Injuries

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 787 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Makeup Artist Diddy Trial Cassie Injuries Hip Hop News
Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Sean P. Diddy Combs on the sidelines during the 2005 Orange Bowl between the USC Trojans and the Oklahoma Sooners at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2005 by Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mylah Morales alleged during trial that Diddy physically assaulted Cassie after a 2010 party at Prince's house during Grammys weekend in L.A.

The Diddy trial is about to wrap up its second week, and the latest witness testimony on the stand came from Mylah Morales on Thursday (May 22). She is allegedly Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura's former makeup artist who claims she witnessed an alleged physical assault in 2010.

According to TMZ, the makeup artist she and Ventura went to a Grammys weekend party that year at the Los Angeles estate of Prince. Then, they returned to a hotel room. But the Bad Boy mogul allegedly stormed in their room, with Morales claiming he exclaimed "Where the f**k is she?" According to the makeup artist, he allegedly went into the room where the singer was and shut the door.

Morales allegedly heard screaming and yelling. She alleged that Diddy physically abused Cassie, walking out after giving her a swollen eye, a busted lip, and knots on her head. The makeup artist said the actress and dancer was "distraught." She packed her client's bags and they allegedly went to Morales' house. They allegedly stayed here for multiple days.

Also, Mylah Morales alleged a doctor friend examined Ventura and recommended an ER visit, but she allegedly didn't want to do anything or call the cops. Morales said she was scared of Diddy and had a lot of fear concerning their safety. In addition, she claimed to have done a few interviews about the relationship in the years since the alleged 2010 incident, and also allegedly sold some pictures to CNN.

Read More: Kid Cudi Gets Laughs During Trial After Testifying That Diddy Acted Like A Marvel Supervillain

Diddy Trial Day 9
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As for other witnesses in the Diddy trial, we also heard a shocking testimony from none other than Kid Cudi. He spoke to his alleged relationship with Cassie, Puff's alleged retaliation, and how the two ended up mending things at one point.

We don't know for sure what the next witnesses will bring. So far, it's been a very complex and lengthy process with a lot of background.

While much of it focused on Diddy and Cassie's relationship for now, fans also anticipate stronger connections to criminal charges moving forward. We will see if that's the case or if we are still far away from that.

Read More: 50 Cent Questions What Diddy Allegedly Did To Kid Cudi’s Dog Over Cassie Fling

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Former Assistant Stopped Fixer Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Former Assistant Explains Why He Stopped Being Mogul's Alleged Fixer 838
Diddy Assaulted Cassie Affair Hip Hop News Relationships Diddy Allegedly Assaulted Cassie After Finding Out She Had An Affair 2.4K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.7K
Kid Cudi Laughs Trial Diddy Marvel Supervillain Hip Hop News Music Kid Cudi Gets Laughs During Trial After Testifying That Diddy Acted Like A Marvel Supervillain 1.8K