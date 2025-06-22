The Diddy trial is almost done with the prosecution's presentation, and there was a lot of pre-trial discussion about other celebrities who could've appeared. Despite what salacious gossip had to say, there were only a few famous folks who actually took the stand.

Some folks might express surprise at this, but not R. Kelly's lawyer Nicole Blank Becker. She recently spoke to Fox News Digital about this relationship between the allegations against Sean Combs and the rumors around many A-list stars coming up.

"I don't anticipate that any of those celebrities will be testifying or used as character references in this particular case," she reportedly expressed. "This is really a case about whether or not he, P. Diddy, at the top of this so-called organization, is the one who is affecting the entire organization and he's ruling with an iron fist. So, under those circumstances, given all the witnesses that the government has put up, there's really no need to bring those people in."

Diddy Trial

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Yes, it's possible [other celebrities] were there when some things were happening," Becker added. "However, at this point, whatever evidence that has already come in, that evidence and those witnesses need to be taken as far away from each other to individualize their relationships, i.e. boyfriend-girlfriend relationship, instead of showing that it's some type of enterprise in which he was the puppeteer."

For those unaware, the Diddy trial heard from some high-profile names on the stand, including Kid Cudi and Combs' former partner Cassie Ventura. Cudi testified about Puff's alleged jealousy of his relationship with Ventura and his alleged efforts to harm him. On the other hand, Cassie spoke about her romance with the Bad Boy mogul and its allegedly abusive dynamic.