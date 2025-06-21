The jury in the Diddy trial has seen a lot of alleged evidence so far, including recordings of alleged "freak-off" sex parties this week. It's been a lot to take in, but in the case of Sean Combs' alleged sex worker, Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes wishes that someone told him he's allegedly in these tapes.

He recently had an interview with NewsNation's Banfield and revealed that he learned of the possible appearance in the tapes less than 24 hours before the jury saw them. A news outlet gave Hayes a follow-up call and notified him of the possibility.

"I'm still kind of in disbelief," he remarked, per Complex. "There's that saying of, when it rains, it pours. And, you know, last couple of weeks, you know, starting with your program, I've been trying to create a different narrative. You know, the association to the situation is already a black eye and then pretty ugly. And I've been doing my best to do some sort of damage control to kind of circumvent the bad decision that I made all those years ago."

Diddy Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sharay Hayes alleged that he didn't know there were recordings of Diddy's "freak-off" sex parties, since the confiscation of his phone for these events gave him a sense of security. He acknowledged that this will show up as evidence in the Diddy trial, but feared for more damage control if it makes its way to the public.

"There was no conversation or indication whatsoever that there was video associated with me and my participation with any of this," Diddy's alleged sex worker added. "So this is all news to me. It's my first time hearing anything like this. I'm also curious. I'm not even sure if the prosecution presented these tapes, where they came from, whatsoever."

Hayes' actual appearance in alleged recordings of Diddy's sex parties is unconfirmed at press time. "I do plan on emailing [my attorney] early tomorrow and hopefully getting some sort of clarity to the possibility of this tape I know. In none of my preparations with the prosecution was anything mentioned to me that there was video of me," he expressed.