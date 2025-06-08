Exotic dancer and Diddy witness Sharay “The Punisher” Hayes has made headlines in recent weeks for his testimony and apology to Cassie Ventura. On a press run, The Punisher conducts his latest interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, where he would clarify if he witnessed any certain sexual acts by Diddy during their “freak-off” sessions.

Curious about Diddy’s sexuality based on Cassie Ventura’s testimony, Vlad asked The Punisher if similar incidents took place with the mogul during their sessions. “On the stand, she [Cassie] said that guys would climax on her, and she would take the [ __ ] and rub it on Diddy's nipples,” said Vlad. “Was this happening in your sessions?”

With clarity, The Punisher would answer the question describing Cassie’s testimony as an “assumption.” Punisher tells Vlad, “So it is an ‘assumption,’ right? obviously with the veil there was a very deliberate um attempt to hide his dentity yeah so they never had any interactions or even any outward conversation in my presence.”

Later in the conversation, The Punisher shared he didn’t discover it was Diddy and Cassie he was participating in the “freak-offs” with until the fifth meeting. After the discovery, The Punisher would recall rumors of Diddy’s sexuality around Harlem, where they are both from in New York.

Punisher would confirm that Diddy never attempted any sexual advances towards him during any encounter. "Growing up in Harlem, growing up around that time, there were always rumors about his [Diddy] sexuality, right," said Punisher to DJ Vlad. "so now I'm I'm worried about... Well look I don't want it to be a scenario where there's an advance, you know what I'm saying, or something like, you know we got some extra money for you this time... I'm not trying to get to take that, take that, literally man -- you know what I'm saying. So, and luckily, in respect. Nothing ever happened nothing even close."

During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, Punisher recalled being paid $800 in 2012 to perform a sexually explicit act with Cassie Ventura at Trump Tower. According to him, Cassie wore only a wig and robe, instructed him to avoid eye contact with Combs, and staged the encounter for Combs to watch silently. Baby oil and voyeuristic positioning set the scene.

Punisher testified he encountered “freak offs” with Cassie and Diddy from 2012 to 2015. He claimed Combs directed the “freak offs,” tossing money and condoms with directions.

The Punisher testified that all performances were consensual. He said Cassie never appeared uncomfortable and that he would have stopped immediately if she had.

Legal experts have claimed that Punisher’s account painted the events as consensual, highly orchestrated adult acts, lacking signs of coercion. The defense now uses this narrative to challenge the trafficking allegations.

While explicit, Punisher’s testimony introduced complexity. His statements blurred the line between moral discomfort and criminal conduct.