Cassie Ventura's mom, Regina, took the stand and not for very long either. David James, Sharay Hayes, and more have also spoken.

She alleges that she tried to swing on Diddy for doing this to her daughter but D-Roc, who has ties to the mogul and The Notorious B.I.G. , was not going to let that happen. After that line of questioning, neither side decided that they needed her on the stand any longer.

Regina was asked in particular about the text message regarding an alleged threat that the mogul sent her daughter. "She said Sean Combs threatened to release a sex tape and go after her and Mr. Mescudi. AUSA: How did you react? Regina Ventura: It made me sick. Sean Combs demanded $20,000, he said to recoup losses due to Mr. Mescudi, from my husband and myself."

Not every testifier in the Diddy trial is going to have much to offer to the prosecutors or the defense. In the case of Cassie 's mom, Regina Ventura, that was the case for them today. Per The Neighborhood Talk and Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, both the court and Diddy's team had no questions after just 20 minutes of her being on the stand.

