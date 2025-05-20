Not every testifier in the Diddy trial is going to have much to offer to the prosecutors or the defense. In the case of Cassie's mom, Regina Ventura, that was the case for them today. Per The Neighborhood Talk and Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, both the court and Diddy's team had no questions after just 20 minutes of her being on the stand.
The Manhattan federal court asked the basic openers like where she's from, what's your connection to the accused, etc. Regina Ventura stated that she met Diddy back in 2006, which was the year that her daughter signed to Bad Boy Records.
The tensest moment of her whole time at the podium came when prosecutors inquired about her knowledge of Cassie and Kid Cudi's short-lived relationship. That happened in 2011 while the singer was still with Diddy.
Regina was asked in particular about the text message regarding an alleged threat that the mogul sent her daughter. "She said Sean Combs threatened to release a sex tape and go after her and Mr. Mescudi. AUSA: How did you react? Regina Ventura: It made me sick. Sean Combs demanded $20,000, he said to recoup losses due to Mr. Mescudi, from my husband and myself."
Diddy Trial Day 7
The back-and-forth continued for a little bit longer, "AUSA: Why did you take a loan to pay Sean Combs? Regina Ventura: For the safety of my daughter."
After that, Regina was questioned about an argument that allegedly took place in August 2016 in Los Angeles. She alleges she called the police after Diddy allegedly stole her phone and her Jaguar.
She alleges that she tried to swing on Diddy for doing this to her daughter but D-Roc, who has ties to the mogul and The Notorious B.I.G., was not going to let that happen. After that line of questioning, neither side decided that they needed her on the stand any longer.
After that, Judge Arun Subramanian called Sharay Hayes to the stand, a male erotic dancer.