After some allegedly true harrowing accounts from Cassie last week, prosecutors for the Diddy trial are now turning toward people who were close to the singer. Kerry Morgan, former longtime friend of the mogul's ex-girlfriend, took the stand earlier today.

But just because she isn't someone who had direct ties to Diddy, doesn't mean her stories aren't going to be as impactful. Folks like her will be able to give the feds and the jury a more relatable point of view. In some ways, Kerry has an outsider's perspective to this whole ordeal.

However, it also worth noting that Morgan has accusations against Diddy of her own that he physically assaulted her. Cassie also has allegations on her ex of 11 years of causing physical harm to her. She stated that he gave Kerry a concussion when he threw a wooden hanger.

Overall, it's going to be interesting to see how long the California model is asked to testify. Dawn Richards, someone who also was seen as an eyewitness to Diddy's alleged acts, didn't produce much. That's at least according to the defense.

Diddy Trial Day Six

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie and Diddy "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

So far, Kerry has already provided the feds with some horrifying stories. However, this one in particular may be the scariest yet. Per an update from TMZ, she alleged that following the infamous 2016 InterContinental Hotel assault footage, Diddy attempted to break into Cassie's apartment.

This also happened sometime in March, the same month of the aforementioned video.

Kerry testified that she was staying at her ex best friend's place while shooting a movie back then. When Cassie came home this particular day, she had a black eye. Morgan then alleges that about 30 minutes later, Diddy came armed with hammer and tried break the door down.

She alleges that Cassie was horrified during this moment and sat on the couch as well. Interestingly, Morgan alleges Cassie told her that she wouldn't have cared if Diddy killed her right on the spot.