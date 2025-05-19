Cassie's Ex Friend Alleges Diddy Tried To Break Into Singer's Apartment With Hammer Following Horrifying Hotel Beatdown

BY Zachary Horvath 646 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
House Of Exile In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Cassie backstage at Terminal 5 on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Cassie and Kerry Morgan were best friends for years. However, their relationship ended. But she still seems to be on the singer's side.

After some allegedly true harrowing accounts from Cassie last week, prosecutors for the Diddy trial are now turning toward people who were close to the singer. Kerry Morgan, former longtime friend of the mogul's ex-girlfriend, took the stand earlier today.

But just because she isn't someone who had direct ties to Diddy, doesn't mean her stories aren't going to be as impactful. Folks like her will be able to give the feds and the jury a more relatable point of view. In some ways, Kerry has an outsider's perspective to this whole ordeal.

However, it also worth noting that Morgan has accusations against Diddy of her own that he physically assaulted her. Cassie also has allegations on her ex of 11 years of causing physical harm to her. She stated that he gave Kerry a concussion when he threw a wooden hanger.

Overall, it's going to be interesting to see how long the California model is asked to testify. Dawn Richards, someone who also was seen as an eyewitness to Diddy's alleged acts, didn't produce much. That's at least according to the defense.

Read More: Kanye West’s Ugly History Of Publicly Targeting Kim Kardashian

Diddy Trial Day Six
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie and Diddy "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

So far, Kerry has already provided the feds with some horrifying stories. However, this one in particular may be the scariest yet. Per an update from TMZ, she alleged that following the infamous 2016 InterContinental Hotel assault footage, Diddy attempted to break into Cassie's apartment.

This also happened sometime in March, the same month of the aforementioned video.

Kerry testified that she was staying at her ex best friend's place while shooting a movie back then. When Cassie came home this particular day, she had a black eye. Morgan then alleges that about 30 minutes later, Diddy came armed with hammer and tried break the door down.

She alleges that Cassie was horrified during this moment and sat on the couch as well. Interestingly, Morgan alleges Cassie told her that she wouldn't have cared if Diddy killed her right on the spot.

Thankfully, Morgan alleges that he eventually left after failing in his mission. Later, the police showed up to Cassie's place. But perhaps due to her being so frightened, she allegedly wasn't cooperative with the officers, so they left.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Euphoria: How He Hijacked The Drake Narrative

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
News Nas Proved Himself One Of Hip-Hop's Best Authors On "Get Down" 11.2K
Cassie Friend Kerry Morgan Diddy Trial Testimony Hip Hop News Music Cassie's Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan Begins Her Diddy Trial Testimony 645
Cassie Kerry Morgan Testify Diddy Trial Hip Hop News Music Cassie’s Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan To Testify In Diddy Trial 1.8K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 30.1K