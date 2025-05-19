Cassie's Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan Begins Her Diddy Trial Testimony

Diddy's defense team has been trying to poke holes in trial testimonies from Cassie and Dawn Richard as of late.

We have already heard from multiple witness testimonies in the Diddy trial, including from Cassie Ventura and a special agent from Homeland Security. Today (Monday, May 19), the prosecution and defense is taking on their next person on the stand. Thanks to Matthew Russell Lee's live tweets for the Inner City Press and an Instagram recap from Akademiks TV, we know some details.

This is Kerry Morgan, Cassie's former best friend and a model who lives in Los Angeles. Morgan accused Sean Combs of allegedly assaulting her physically. Ventura alleged that he gave Kerry a concussion when he threw a wooden hanger at her one time.

Following a subpoena, the model went to Manhattan federal court to share her allegations. She said that her former best friend did not drink or do drugs much, and claimed she found out the R&B singer was dating Combs in 2007.

In addition, Kerry Morgan said she traveled with Diddy and Cassie and alleged that the former provided and took drugs like molly, marijuana, and ecstasy. Also, she said she and Ventura took opiates when they were alone.

Morgan also accused the Bad Boy mogul of yelling at his partner, making her lose her confidence, talking down to her, criticizing her looks and associations, and contacting Kerry a lot while looking for her. Not only that, but she claimed she witnessed an alleged assault concerning the couple. The model alleged that she witnessed an alleged assault in Hollywood Hills, for which a security guard named Ruben was also allegedly present.

Diddy Trial Day 6

As of writing this article, there are more recent updates from Matthew Russell Lee concerning this Diddy trial testimony. Kerry Morgan described other alleged incidents in which Combs allegedly assaulted Cassie physically. Also, she claimed that he tried to break into an apartment where she was at.

Then, Morgan accused Puff of allegedly assaulting her. She claims he allegedly hit her with a hanger and choked her while inquiring about Cassie's alleged infidelity. Since that moment, the model claims she has not spoken with Ventura. However, she did say she spoke to Combs' alleged old assistant Ryan about the whole alleged mess, but nothing came of it.

This follows other Diddy trial witness testimonies from folks like Dawn Richard. The defense scrutinized her allegations and questioned their consistency on Monday.

