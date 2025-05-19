Diddy: Here's Why The Trial Is Not Being Livestreamed

A Sean "Diddy" Combs' fan holds a sign outside federal court during the Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on May 15, 2025. Sean "Diddy" Combs used violence and threats of reputational ruin to control women he abused for years, New York jurors heard May 12 during opening statements of the federal sex trafficking trial that was followed by the case's initial graphic testimonies. The panel of 12 jurors and six alternates responsible for determining Combs's fate heard of the famed artist's explosive outbursts and an attempt to preserve his own reputation and power of celebrity through bribery. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sean "Diddy" Combs first week of trial included testimonies by Cassie Ventura, a U.S. agent, and Dawn Richard.

The Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking case is the biggest trial of 2025. While the case is covered by every news outlet worldwide, social media has questioned why the trial is not being livestreamed. Fans have been receiving the daily trial information by reliable sources such as Inner City Press and Complex's Shawn Setaro.

The trial is not being livestreamed because it's a federal case. Diddy faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges. If the feds get their way, he’s lookin’ at 15 years behind bars. The conviction will bring the mogul's legacy coming down like a house cards.

Federal Rule 53 forbids the use of audio and video recoriding devices. Reporters in the gallery are the only eyes and ears. Social media has grown reliable on the daily court transcript tweeted by Inner City Press. News outlets have continuously reported new developements in the trial, resorting to information provided on the reporter's social media account.

Diddy pled "Not Guilty" at his arriganment. The mogul has been denied bond twice. He hired Young Thug attorney, Brian Steel, in March.

Diddy Trial

Diddy's family has supported the mogul's innoence every step of the way. All his children have been present for every court date since the trial began last week. Court drawings have shown a older Diddy, with the grey hair and beard.

Combs’s reputation, once built on hits and hustle, now hangs in the balance. The allegations are serious, and the stakes are sky-high. Media outlets camp out in front of the corthouse to deliver 24/7 coverage. People are being paid to stand in long lines for others to seat in the courtroom during the trial.

Week two of the trial includes examinations of witnesses and former Bad Boy Records artists Aubrey O'Day and Dawn Richard. Cassie Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, will possibly testify next week, according to reports by CNN.

