50 Cent has been throwing shots at Diddy way before his alleged sexual misconduct scandal blew up, with other alleged crimes in the fray. As such, it's no surprise he continues to drag the Bad Boy mogul through the mud during his trial.

Per Akademiks TV on Twitter, Fif's latest Instagram troll against Sean Combs concerns his supporters. You may recall a story about Diddy protestors allegedly paying folks $20 to wear shirts advocating for his freedom. A group gathered outside the Manhattan federal courthouse housing Combs' federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Like many other aspects of these criminal allegations and trial developments, the G-Unit superstar was very quick to hop on this alleged move from supporters. It isn't confirmed by any means, but he still took a shot.

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 an hour ain't bad," 50 Cent trolled concerning Diddy. "I might go throw that on for a [sic] hour tomorrow. LOL." We seriously doubt he will follow through, but who are we to predict the extent of 50's social media savagery?

Diddy Trial Day 5

As for what's going on in the trial itself, the court and jury is currently on break after five shocking days in the courtroom so far. It will reportedly resume on Monday (May 18) following various witness testimonies and opening statements.

For example, a DHS special agent testified against Diddy on Friday (May 16), taking the stand to speak about the musician and executive's September arrest. Allegedly, police found drugs and various lubricants in his hotel room when they carried out the arrest.

Other key witness testimonies in the trial so far include Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard, the latter of which is a former Danity Kane member. 50 Cent has also been reacting to some of the allegations and developments coming out of this process.