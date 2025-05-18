50 Cent Mocks Diddy Supporters Allegedly Protesting Outside Trial For $20 An Hour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 606 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Diddy Supporters Protesting Trial 20 An Hour Hip Hop News
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the officially opening of the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Diddy trial is currently on break before continuing next week, and 50 Cent is taking every shot possible at the Bad Boy mogul.

50 Cent has been throwing shots at Diddy way before his alleged sexual misconduct scandal blew up, with other alleged crimes in the fray. As such, it's no surprise he continues to drag the Bad Boy mogul through the mud during his trial.

Per Akademiks TV on Twitter, Fif's latest Instagram troll against Sean Combs concerns his supporters. You may recall a story about Diddy protestors allegedly paying folks $20 to wear shirts advocating for his freedom. A group gathered outside the Manhattan federal courthouse housing Combs' federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Like many other aspects of these criminal allegations and trial developments, the G-Unit superstar was very quick to hop on this alleged move from supporters. It isn't confirmed by any means, but he still took a shot.

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 an hour ain't bad," 50 Cent trolled concerning Diddy. "I might go throw that on for a [sic] hour tomorrow. LOL." We seriously doubt he will follow through, but who are we to predict the extent of 50's social media savagery?

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Jokes About Alleged Penis Size And Death Penalty

Diddy Trial Day 5

As for what's going on in the trial itself, the court and jury is currently on break after five shocking days in the courtroom so far. It will reportedly resume on Monday (May 18) following various witness testimonies and opening statements.

For example, a DHS special agent testified against Diddy on Friday (May 16), taking the stand to speak about the musician and executive's September arrest. Allegedly, police found drugs and various lubricants in his hotel room when they carried out the arrest.

Other key witness testimonies in the trial so far include Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard, the latter of which is a former Danity Kane member. 50 Cent has also been reacting to some of the allegations and developments coming out of this process.

As for who's next in the Diddy trial, Cassie's former best friend Kerry Morgan will reportedly provide witness testimony. Other names will also come up, whether on the stand or through reference. We'll see what other narratives 50 decides to troll Puff over.

Read More: Aubrey O’Day Calls Diddy “Selfish” For Having His Kids Sit Through Graphic Trial Testimonies

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Trial Danity Kanye Dawn Richard Aubrey ODay Hip Hop News Music Diddy Trial Will Reportedly Hear From Danity Kane's Dawn Richard & Aubrey O'Day Next 1.7K
50 Cent Diddy Lawyer Jumping Ship Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Lawyer Jumping Ship Amid Legal Battle 3.5K
Diddy Supporters Paid Protest Trial Courthouse Hip Hop News Music Diddy Supporters Are Allegedly Being Paid To Protest For Him Outside Trial's Courthouse 700
Ex Wife Diddy Alleged Sex Slave Afraid Hip Hop News Music Ex-Wife Of Diddy's Alleged "Sex Slave" Claims He's Still Afraid Of The Bad Boy Mogul 869