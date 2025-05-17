Frank White is an alias Diddy's late-protege The Notorious B.I.G. would use in his classic rhymes.

In week one of the Sean Combs' Sex Trafficking trial, a U.S. agent reveals that the mogul uses a similar alias for a variety of reason such as perscription medication. During tesitmony Agent Binda revealed Diddy's other alias, "Frank Black," when the prosecution asked her medication found in a Louie Vuitton bag.

Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, would testify that the mogul would allegedly use the name to check into hotels. Ventura would also testify to the drugs her and Combs used during "freak offs" and various domestic violent altercations ocurried during their relationship.

Agent Binda was present for the arrest of Combs at a Manhattan hotel in September 2024. Combs has been detained in the Metropolitian Detention Center in Brooklyn since his 2024 arrest.

Diddy Frank Black

While Biggie used the Frank White moniker in his music to appear as a mob-like figure. Frank White is also a character, played by Christopher Walken, in the 1990's crime film King of New York. The film was about a freshly-released drug kingpin taking back the streets of New York by any means necessary.

The character has been heavily reference in hip-hop lyrics since the 90s. Frank White is synonmous with money, power, and respect in hip-hop. After Biggie Smalls passed, Combs would often refer to himself as the King of New York in music and interviews.

Sean Combs started Bad Boy Records in the early 90s with Notorious B.I.G. and Craig Mack as his flagship artists. Mack delivered the label's first hit record with "Flava In Your Ear." Biggie Smalls would collaborate on the song's remix with LL Cool J and Busta Rhymes.