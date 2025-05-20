50 Cent Has The Internet In Tears With Fake Diddy Yearbook Photo

BY Zachary Horvath 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 Tycoon Music Festival
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 08: 50 Cent performs during the 2019 Tycoon Music Festival at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Diddy is certainly in a terrible predicament right now, but 50 Cent couldn't care less as he's back tormenting him again.

At this point, everyone knows that when you get on 50 Cent's bad side, you stay there forever. We are sure Diddy is aware of that too, but in the eyes of the G-Unit boss, he brought this wrath upon himself.

Throughout the mogul's onslaught of allegations, lawsuits, 50 has been there every step of the way to try and humiliate him online. With the trial getting underway last week, he seems even more motivated to taunt him at every turn.

For example, he couldn't help but make a joke about the Diddy protestors outside of the Manhattan federal courthouse. Per reports, they were allegedly paying folks $20 to wear t-shirts to support the man who they feel is being wrongfully accused.

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 an hour ain't bad," 50 Cent said. "I might go throw that on for a [sic] hour tomorrow. LOL." 

Of course, this is just one instance in which he's went at Diddy during this time.

He also reposted a really odd AI-generated video of Diddy downing a bottle of Johnson's baby oil. "LOL 😆who made this hahahaha HA @bransoncognac @50centaction," he said on his ever-so-active Instagram page.

Read More: Keri Hilson & Beyoncé Beef: A Timeline Of The One-Sided Beef

Diddy Trial Day 6

But with day six of the Bad Boy Record founder's trial behind us, 50 is getting ready for the seventh with a meme.

This time, 50 Cent found what almost looks to be a real high school yearbook photo of Diddy. However, we also wouldn't be shocked if it wasn't. Especially since the Power producer tweaked the caption underneath his mortal enemy's portrait.

Typically, high school seniors will write funny or serious predictions for their future after this stage in their lives. But 50 took it to a whole new level, mocking Diddy over his freak-offs.

"Most likely to get caught with 784 dildos and gallons of lube," it reads. Fif added his own caption on his IG post writing, "😳wait so he been getting high and freaking off since high school? LOL."

People in the comments section couldn't get enough of the post. "A beef with 50 is a beef FOREVER .... 😭" one IG user replies. Another goes, "Diddys going to wish he was going to jail 😂😂😂." since1982nyc adds, "You couldn’t wait till 9am???? 😂😂😂."

Read More: How Many Kids Does Ayesha Howard Have?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music 50 Cent Weighs In As Lil Meech Claps Back At Michael Rainey Jr.'s Sympathy Comments 3.8K
Image via HNHH Original Content 50 Cent's Effen Vs. Diddy's Ciroc: History Of An Instagram Vodka War 29.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.9K
50 cent Music 50 Cent Continues To Pile On Joe Budden By Digging Up Grossly Uncomfortable Clip About Sexually Pleasing Pets 2.8K