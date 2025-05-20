50 Cent Has The Internet In Tears With Fake Diddy Yearbook Photo

At this point, everyone knows that when you get on 50 Cent's bad side, you stay there forever. We are sure Diddy is aware of that too, but in the eyes of the G-Unit boss, he brought this wrath upon himself.

Throughout the mogul's onslaught of allegations, lawsuits, 50 has been there every step of the way to try and humiliate him online. With the trial getting underway last week, he seems even more motivated to taunt him at every turn.

For example, he couldn't help but make a joke about the Diddy protestors outside of the Manhattan federal courthouse. Per reports, they were allegedly paying folks $20 to wear t-shirts to support the man who they feel is being wrongfully accused.

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 an hour ain't bad," 50 Cent said. "I might go throw that on for a [sic] hour tomorrow. LOL."

Of course, this is just one instance in which he's went at Diddy during this time.

He also reposted a really odd AI-generated video of Diddy downing a bottle of Johnson's baby oil. "LOL 😆who made this hahahaha HA @bransoncognac @50centaction," he said on his ever-so-active Instagram page.

Diddy Trial Day 6

But with day six of the Bad Boy Record founder's trial behind us, 50 is getting ready for the seventh with a meme.

This time, 50 Cent found what almost looks to be a real high school yearbook photo of Diddy. However, we also wouldn't be shocked if it wasn't. Especially since the Power producer tweaked the caption underneath his mortal enemy's portrait.

Typically, high school seniors will write funny or serious predictions for their future after this stage in their lives. But 50 took it to a whole new level, mocking Diddy over his freak-offs.

"Most likely to get caught with 784 dildos and gallons of lube," it reads. Fif added his own caption on his IG post writing, "😳wait so he been getting high and freaking off since high school? LOL."