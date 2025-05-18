Diddy's family endured a difficult week with the beginning of the mogul's sex trafficking trial. While his twins, Jessie and D'Lila, attended the hearings in Manhattan, they would return to Los Angeles this weekend to attend their High School prom.

TMZ reports, the Combs twins arrived the traditional event in shimmering red gowns. They partied with their dates and student body. Of course the rest of the Combs family showered the twins with support. No word if Diddy was able to contact his daughters before their night out.

Jessie and D'Lila's arrived an hour after the prom began. When asked about the delay, they responded saying the party doesn’t truly begin until they walk in. Diddy's children have been mangified under public scrutiny like their father throughout the build up to trial.

Last week, Jessie and D’Lila were seen in the gallery during the opening days of testimony in their father Diddy sex trafficking trial in New York. Their presence signaled a quiet show of family loyalty during a moment of intense scrutiny and national attention.

The twins would exit the courtroom during specific parts of examination that include sexually explicit photos. They would leave the courthouse as a family. Outside of his infant, all of Diddy's children would attend court. Diddy's other baby mothers would also attend the trial in support of the mogul.

Diddy Twins Prom

The ongoing legal saga has forced Diddy to watch these life milestones from afar. With court proceedings unfolding in a Manhattan courthouse and confinement in a Brooklyn jail, the music mogul remains physically distant during what should be defining years in his children's lives. His absence was especially poignant as Jessie and D’Lila enjoyed their prom—a rite of passage Diddy would likely have celebrated alongside their late mother, Kim Porter, who died unexpectedly in 2018.