Dawn Richard Alleges Diddy Warned Her "People Go Missing" If They Disobey Him

BET Awards '10 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and Dawn Richard from Dirty-Diddy Money perform onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)
Dawn Richard returned to the witness stand in Diddy's criminal trial on Monday for cross-examination from the defense.

Former Danity Kane singer, Dawn Richard, testified in Diddy's trial criminal that he allegedly once said "people could go missing" if the Bad Boy mogul didn't get his way. As caught by TMZ, she said that she interpreted the line to mean, "people could die." It allegedly came after a 2009 altercation in which Diddy allegedly attempted to hit Cassie with a skillet in a kitchen.

Richard took the witness stand on Friday to corroborate the prosecution's claims about Diddy's alleged abuse of his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. She said that she alleged once saw Diddy "drag her, and kick her, and punch her in the mouth." Addressing what prompted the alleged violence, Richard said: "When she would speak up for herself."

While Richard said she attempted to support Cassie at times, she also admitted she was afraid to go against Diddy. "I asked myself, if he did that to someone he supposedly loved, what he do to an employee? So I'd approach Mr. Combs with softness," she explained.

Richard returned to the stand for cross-examination on Monday. While doing so, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland asked her about the "people could go missing" comment. She noted that in several of Richard’s meetings with prosecutors about the 2009 incident, she didn't mention the remark. Richard said she didn’t recall not telling prosecutors that part and reaffirmed her stance that Diddy did allegedly say it, according to CNN.

Diddy Trial Day 6

Prior to Dawn Richard's testimony, several other witnesses took the stand, including Cassie. She testified for several days, answering countless questions from both the prosecution and the defense. She reflected on the 2016 assault at a hotel in Los Angeles, Diddy's alleged reaction to her relationship with Kid Cudi, and much more.

Afterward, Cassie's attorney, Doug Wigdor, read a statement on her behalf outside of the courtroom. She wrote that she views her time on the witness stand as "the last chapter of her ordeal," adding that she's "focused on her husband and kids this weekend and getting ready to give birth in a few weeks."

