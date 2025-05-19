Dawn Richard Alleges Diddy Punched Cassie During A Star-Studded Dinner With Usher, Ne-Yo & Jimmy Iovine

Former Danity Kane singer, Dawn Richard, is one of several witnesses to testify in Diddy's criminal trial.

Dawn Richard claims to have seen Diddy allegedly punch Cassie in the stomach while dining at a restaurant with several celebrities in attendance. She recalled the alleged incident while testifying in the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial on Monday. “He grabbed her by the neck and popped her, slapped her in the mouth,” she alleged, as caught by CNN.

She noted that Usher, Ne-Yo, and Jimmy Iovine were among several celebrities who attended the dinner. When Diddy's defense attorney pressed her about never having mentioned their presence before, she said: "She just asked me who was there," and added, "I’m not sure," according to AllHipHop. Richard didn't clarify whether the three celebrities personally witnessed Diddy allegedly hit Cassie.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Dawn Richard alleged that Diddy once said "people could go missing" if he doesn't get his way. She had been discussing the aftermath of an alleged instance of assault in 2009. She further alleged that she “frequently” saw Diddy being violent towards Cassie.

In addition to Dawn Richard, Cassie's former friend, Kerry Morgan, also testified on Monday. She brought up several allegations of Diddy assaulting Cassie, including one domestic dispute from 2013, which allegedly occurred while on a trip to Jamaica. The incident led to her and Cassie hiding out in a wooded area for what felt like hours.

Read More: Dawn Richard Claims She Stayed Quiet About Diddy's Alleged Abuse Of Cassie Out Of Fear

Diddy Trial Day 6

Last week, Cassie spent several days testifying about her relationship with Diddy. She reflected on the 2016 assault at a hotel in Los Angeles, his alleged reaction to her relationship with Kid Cudi, and much more. She detailed several allegations of abuse, the "freak-off" parties, and more.

Afterward, her lawyer, Doug Wigdor, read a statement on her behalf outside of the courtroom. She wrote that she's moving on and is focusing on giving birth to her and her husband Alex Fine's third child. She's expecting to welcome the child in the next few weeks.

Read More: Kerry Morgan Recalls Allegedly Hiding From Diddy With Cassie After Violent Assault In Trial Testimony

