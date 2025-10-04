Alleged Diddy Sex Worker & Dancer "The Punisher" React To Jail Sentence

Diddy and his massive misconduct scandal are on everyone's minds these days, and his federal 50-month sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution still has a lot of civil claims in the background. An alleged sex worker who worked for him and exotic dancer/trial witness Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes recently spoke to TMZ about a few of these allegations, plus the sentence and criminal conviction as a whole.

The alleged sex worker, who asked to remain anonymous, was reportedly named during trial testimony and during sentencing. He reportedly told the outlet that he finds Sean Combs' sentence insufficient due to the assault and arson allegations against him (separate from the Mann Act violations charges the court convicted him on). Prosecutors dropped the arson charges before the jury gave a verdict.

The alleged anonymous sex worker thought the Bad Boy mogul might have gotten ten years. In addition, he claimed that his attorney advised him to avoid self-incrimination and refuse Diddy's legal team's alleged request for him to write a letter of support for Puff ahead of Judge Arun Subramanian's sentence.

Diddy 50 Months

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for The Punisher, he claimed he received no such request from either side to write positively or negatively about Combs. He said that he doesn't know if he would've agreed either way. Also, Hayes admitted that he previously thought Diddy didn't deserve more time in prison. However, after hearing Judge Subramanian's reasoning, he now finds the sentence necessary to protect victims and prevent similarly destructive behavior from others.

The Punisher also believes Combs is truly remorseful concerning his actions. He says the executive lost everything due to his decisions, and that this experience changed him forever.

Diddy would most likely agree with that sentiment. He wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for mercy and a second chance before his sentencing, while also apologizing for his actions and promising self-betterment and accountability.