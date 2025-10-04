Diddy may be going to prison, but that doesn't mean his team isn't going to go out quietly. The mogul's legal reps are outraged over their client's sentencing, in fact, with plans to appeal the decision, presumably next week. They most likely will do so on Monday, October 6, which is when they are heading back to the courthouse.

Marc Agnifilo spoke to the media directly after the sentencing, stating that he's confident they have a strong argument. Him and his team feel this way because Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy on the bases of coercion, even though the jury didn't find any such thing.

"He used the word 'coercion' at least a dozen times today, but the jury found there was no coercion," Agnifilo stated as caught by The Shade Room. "We think that’s unconstitutional. We think a jury’s verdict should mean more."

ABC News also spoke with two members of the mogul's team, including Teny Geragos and Alexandra Shapiro. "The jury made it very clear in their verdict that they acquitted him of the sex trafficking and the RICO counts. Not guilty means not guilty," Geragos said.

Diddy Sentence

Shapiro echoed both of their sentiments. "That was totally inconsistent with the jury verdict. The Judge acted as a 13th juror. The sentence was driven by the conduct the jury rejected," She concluded, "the jury acquitted Mr. Combs of any coercion."

The outlet reports that Shapiro will be the one to lead the appeal.

Moreover, she argued that Diddy deserves the chance go through the rehabilitation process as soon as possible. During the sentence hearing yesterday, the Bad Boy CEO was adamant that he's changed and is ready to attack his second chance to make up for his actions.

"What is the point of more incarceration for a person like Mr. Combs? He really should be on a path to rehabilitation. He should be able to get treatment [and] start giving back in a way that I think he is uniquely positioned to do." She added, "It seems just senseless to keep him in prison for years more."