Jaguar Wright Responds To "Defender Of Freedom" Award Backlash By Being Unbothered

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 3 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
10th Anniversary SHEEN Magazine Awards
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Singer Jaguar Wright performs onstage during the 10th Anniversary SHEEN Magazine Awards at Buckhead Theatre on September 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Jaguar Wright speaks.

Jaguar Wright lashes out at all the negative she's received over receiving a "Defender of Freedom" Award over the week. In a Instagram Story, the controversial singer thanked the organizaiotn for her award and scrutinized the haters. "Do you think I'm really worried about what y'all think?" said Wright. "Y'all say what about Jag?"

The social media comments over Wright's rants are mostly against the singer. Convinced Jaguar Wright is delusional, one fan commented, "She lost me when she said solange was beyonces daughter like huh they literally have younger pictures together you just be making up anything." Another user commented: "That's all she wanted was for somebody to acknowledge her." Many suggested Jaguar Wright is a liar. "So she been lying all this time, wow," commented a user. "So sad and I still don't know who she is lol."

More: Jaguar Wright's Wild Interview Clips Resurface After Arrest

Why Did Jaguar Wright Receive A "Defender of Freedom" Award?

Jaguar Wright received the Defender of Freedom award on Tuesday (Feb. 18) at a ceremony hosted by America’s Future, Inc., a nonprofit chaired by General Michael Flynn. The event, held at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., recognized several individuals for their contributions. America’s Future announced Wright’s honor in a social media post, calling her “a voice of truth and courage.” The statement praised her for “fearless dedication to truth and justice,” describing her as an “unapologetic force in the fight for transparency and accountability.” Though honored for her advocacy, Wright remains a divisive figure due to her bold claims about high-profile musicians. Over the years, she has made unverified allegations against Beyoncé, Meek Mill, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Mary J. Blige. In a 2024 interview with Piers Morgan, she referred to Diddy and JAY-Z as “monsters.”

Following legal action from JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Morgan later removed the segment and issued an apology. Other honorees included Ted Nugent, Lt. Col Carolyn Rocco, Lt. Col Theresa M. Long, Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, CDR Robert A. Green Jr., and Former Lt. Col Matthew Lohmeier. Mike Tyson attended the reception.

More: Jaguar Wright Arrested For Alleged Domestic Dispute

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Raphael Saadiq Performs At The Legendary PIR Studios Pop Culture Jaguar Wright Receives Special Honor At Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago And The Internet Is Dumbfounded 3.0K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 1, 2016 Music Toure Labels Jaguar Wright A Mentally Ill Conspiracy Theorist After JAY-Z Allegations 4.5K
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL Music Meek Mill Shares His Take On Jaguar Wright's Shocking Allegations 26.2K
House Of BET - Day 2 Music Ray J Pops Off On Jaguar Wright For Choosing Another Outlet For Interview 2.4K