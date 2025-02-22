Jaguar Wright Responds To "Defender Of Freedom" Award Backlash By Being Unbothered

Jaguar Wright lashes out at all the negative she's received over receiving a "Defender of Freedom" Award over the week. In a Instagram Story, the controversial singer thanked the organizaiotn for her award and scrutinized the haters. "Do you think I'm really worried about what y'all think?" said Wright. "Y'all say what about Jag?"

The social media comments over Wright's rants are mostly against the singer. Convinced Jaguar Wright is delusional, one fan commented, "She lost me when she said solange was beyonces daughter like huh they literally have younger pictures together you just be making up anything." Another user commented: "That's all she wanted was for somebody to acknowledge her." Many suggested Jaguar Wright is a liar. "So she been lying all this time, wow," commented a user. "So sad and I still don't know who she is lol."

Why Did Jaguar Wright Receive A "Defender of Freedom" Award?

Jaguar Wright received the Defender of Freedom award on Tuesday (Feb. 18) at a ceremony hosted by America’s Future, Inc., a nonprofit chaired by General Michael Flynn. The event, held at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., recognized several individuals for their contributions. America’s Future announced Wright’s honor in a social media post, calling her “a voice of truth and courage.” The statement praised her for “fearless dedication to truth and justice,” describing her as an “unapologetic force in the fight for transparency and accountability.” Though honored for her advocacy, Wright remains a divisive figure due to her bold claims about high-profile musicians. Over the years, she has made unverified allegations against Beyoncé, Meek Mill, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Mary J. Blige. In a 2024 interview with Piers Morgan, she referred to Diddy and JAY-Z as “monsters.”