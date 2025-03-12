Odell Beckham Jr Issues Stern Warning Amid Diddy & Druski Allegations

Odell Beckham Jr has issued a firm message on social media after a woman by the name of Ashley Parham mentioned him and Druski in an amendment to a lawsuit she had previously filed against Diddy. She accuses the two of allegedly participating in a gang assault back in 2018. While the NFL star already denied the allegations, he took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night to hint at having something for "the dummies in this world."

"Yall gon stop playin wit me. Ima tell u that, I really be chillin in my own worlds minding my biz, but it’s def time to pop it. Got sum for the dummies in this world real fkn soon too. Beluhh dat," Odell Beckham Jr wrote in his post. As for his original denial, he wrote in a lengthy statement: "I really can't even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I'm confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed."

Druski & Diddy Address Allegations

Both Druski and Diddy have already responded to the allegations as well. In a similar statement on social media, Druski wrote: "This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 -- I was broke, living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish." After calling attention to real victims, he further implied that Parham is “maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”