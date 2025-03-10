Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Druski Amid Viral Diddy Allegations

BY Cole Blake 1106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Aug 9, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Odell Beckham Jr and Druski were both named in a major amendment to a lawsuit against Diddy over the weekend.

Odell Beckham Jr has addressed the viral allegations against him stemming from a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, from over the weekend. The complainant, Ashley Parham, accused both Beckham and the comedian, Druski, of allegedly participating in a gang assault back in 2018. The former NFL wide receiver fired back by responding to a statement Druski put out earlier in the day.

“Boy, I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I, I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid,” Odell Beckham Jr wrote. As for Druski, he denied even being a celebrity at the time the incident allegedly occurred. “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 -- I was broke, living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he wrote. He further implied that Parham is “maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Read More: Druski Divulges On What Went Wrong With Rubi Rose Relationship

When Is Diddy Going On Trial?

Ashley Parham originally filed the lawsuit against Diddy back in October of last year. Updating it with the amendment on Friday, she further implicated over a dozen defendants, alleging that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted. The lawsuit arrives as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn, New York on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and will be going on trial in May.

Parham's filing is far from the only lawsuit Diddy is facing. After Sara Rivers, a former member of Da Band, accused him of alleged sexual harassment, earlier this month, his legal team said in a statement to People: "This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Read More: Druski Allegations Send Social Media Spiraling With Reactions

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2024 PrizePicks World Championship Pop Culture Druski Allegations Send Social Media Spiraling With Reactions 4.2K
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice Movies Druski Responds After Being Named In Harrowing Allegations Against Diddy And Odell Beckham Jr. 8.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 46.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker Wants To Work With Feds In His Criminal Case 1463