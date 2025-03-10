Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Druski Amid Viral Diddy Allegations

Odell Beckham Jr has addressed the viral allegations against him stemming from a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, from over the weekend. The complainant, Ashley Parham, accused both Beckham and the comedian, Druski, of allegedly participating in a gang assault back in 2018. The former NFL wide receiver fired back by responding to a statement Druski put out earlier in the day.

“Boy, I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I, I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid,” Odell Beckham Jr wrote. As for Druski, he denied even being a celebrity at the time the incident allegedly occurred. “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 -- I was broke, living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he wrote. He further implied that Parham is “maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Read More: Druski Divulges On What Went Wrong With Rubi Rose Relationship

When Is Diddy Going On Trial?

Ashley Parham originally filed the lawsuit against Diddy back in October of last year. Updating it with the amendment on Friday, she further implicated over a dozen defendants, alleging that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted. The lawsuit arrives as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn, New York on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and will be going on trial in May.

Parham's filing is far from the only lawsuit Diddy is facing. After Sara Rivers, a former member of Da Band, accused him of alleged sexual harassment, earlier this month, his legal team said in a statement to People: "This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."