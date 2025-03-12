Yung Miami Addresses Diddy “Golden Shower” Claims Once And For All

BY Caroline Fisher 1258 Views
Yung Miami Diddy Golden Shower Rumors Gossip News
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 02: Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Yung Miami has faced a great deal of criticism for her past relationship with Diddy, who is currently behind bars.

It's no secret that Yung Miami has dealt with a lot as a result of her relationship with Diddy. Last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. Currently, he remains behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May.

Amid all of this, the former City Girl has faced accusations of her own, along with relentless questions about her relationship with the Bad Boy founder. She made it clear that she didn't experience any mistreatment at the hands of Diddy during an episode of her Caresha Please podcast last August. She also confirmed that the two of them were no longer in a relationship.

Yung Miami & Diddy

"I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time," she explained. "I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience." When they were together however, Yung Miami never hesitated to discuss even the most intimate details of their romance. During another episode of Caresha Please in 2023, for example, she opened up about her and the Bad Boy founder's unusual bedroom antics while playing her card game Resha Roulette with Trina.

"Take a shot if you like golden showers," one of the cards read. "I do," she claimed at the time. "I don't know, it just do something for me." During a recent interview, however, she walked back her comments. According to The Jasmine Brand, she said she was simply trying to promote her card game. “Why the f**k did I say that?” she asked. “No man has ever pee’d on me [...] I was playing! A n***a NEVER EVER PEE’D on me!”

