Yung Miami Finally Reveals Her Relationship Status With Diddy

Fans have been curious for a while now.

Yung Miami and Diddy were a power couple just last year. However, things ultimately fell apart thanks to the allegations that were leveled against the music mogul. Numerous lawsuits were thrown his way. Furthermore, he had his homes raided, which some believe will lead to an indictment. There is a lot that is up in the air as it pertains to Diddy, including his interpersonal relationships. Of course, his relationship with Yung Miami has been in question, ever since.

For the most part, Miami hadn't really offered an update on whether or not she is still with the mogul. However, on Thursday night, we got an official answer. This is because Yung Miami was interviewed by her good friend Saucy Santana on Caresha Please. It was the return of her beloved show, and fans were hoping for some tea to be spilled. Well, that is exactly what went down as fans got clarity on the situation involving Miami and the disgraced mogul.

Yung Miami Fans Wanted To Know

In the last slide of the post up above, you can clearly see that Yung Miami has broken up with Diddy. The two are no longer together, and that's the end of the speculation. Moreover, the artist did explain that she didn't speak out about the allegations against Diddy at first, because she didn't know enough. She also explains that her experience with Diddy was much different than those alleged in the various lawsuits. Either way, there is no doubt that the situation played a huge part in them breaking things off.