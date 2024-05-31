Boosie Badazz Reacts To Yung Miami’s Wild Diddy Golden Shower Claims

Yung Miami recently admitted that she was lying to promote her card game, Resha Roulette.

It's no secret that Yung Miami's outspoken and unfiltered demeanor has a lot to do with her success, but evidently, it's also earned her plenty of criticism. Occasionally, the City Girl will share something with fans that they think crossed the line. This is exactly what happened on a past episode of Caresha Please, in which Yung Miami opened up about some of her more shocking sexual preferences.

At the time, Yung Miami claimed that she was a fan of "golden showers," leaving many viewers taken aback and disturbed. She's since retracted the admission, however, admitting this week that it was simply an attempt to promote Resha Roulette. "A n***a NEVER EVER PEE'D on me! I did that to promote my card game [dollar sign eyes and tongue face emoji] & it did exactly what I needed to do!!" she wrote.

Boosie Badazz Is Not Here For Golden Showers

Unfortunately for Yung Miami, this did little to quell the backlash, as critics simply went on to slam her for saying something like that for attention. Many also speculated that she was just backtracking due to her potentially former fling Diddy's current legal issues. Boosie Badazz shared his take on the debacle during a recent interview with VladTV, revealing that while he supports people's rights to do whatever they want in the bedroom, he simply can't get behind golden showers.

"When she said she liked to get peed on, that's just...I don't have no... I mean, I just don't like how pee smell. I'm from the hood," he explained. "I know it's in the act of sex, but ain't no piss coming around my sexual." What do you think of Boosie Badazz's take on Yung Miami's now-debunked claims about her sexual preferences? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

