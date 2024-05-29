Boosie Badazz Lists Diddy's 3 Ways Forward: "Go Gay, Go To The Lord, Or Just Wait It Out"

Boosie Badazz says there are three routes Diddy can take from here on out after CNN published footage of him assaulting Cassie back in 2016. Speaking about the allegations the Bad Boy mogul is facing during an interview with VladTV, Boosie argued that Diddy could invest in religion, come out as gay, or wait at least a decade before making a comeback.

"I don't know. It's a cold world out here. I don't know. Only God knows," he said before referencing Chris Brown. When Vlad asks if artists will want to work with him again, Boosie said: "I don't think all of them gonna go to work with him. I'm not doubting his comeback or whatever, but he's gonna have to do something different. I don't know what it'll take." He added that Brown had a better chance at a comeback because women were "infatuated" with him on another level. "And, Diddy has allegations of liking d*ck too. He has those allegations also so a lot of straight women who love men are not gonna come see him perform or support him. I say his options are let it die down for a decade and try to come back, or go Christian and get saved, or go gay."

Diddy & Cassie Attend Met Gala

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic. Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Further speaking about the possibility of a comeback for Diddy, Boosie also joked that he thinks he'll sample his apology to Cassie as an intro for a future song. "I feel like that was the intro to a song," Boosie said. "I feel like [in] five years you gon' hear that on one of his comeback songs…That was an intro." Check out Boosie's full comments on Diddy below.

Boosie Badazz On Diddy's Options

In the time since Boosie's interview, Rolling Stone has published an investigation into Diddy that includes new allegations from his time at Howard University. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

