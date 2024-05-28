Boosie Badazz Theorizes Diddy Will Sample His Cassie Apology For The Intro Of A Song

Boosie Badazz says he expects Diddy to use his apology for assaulting Cassie in 2016 as an intro to a future song. Boosie discussed the security footage CNN published earlier this month that shows Diddy appearing to throw Cassie to the ground and kick her during an interview with VladTV.

Speaking about Diddy's apology, Boosie painted a picture of a scenario where the Bad Boy mogul is trying to make a comeback in a number of years. "I feel like that was the intro to a song," Boosie said. "I feel like [in] five years you gon' hear that on one of his comeback songs…That was an intro."

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie during the 2006 MTV European Music Awards Copenhagen - Show at Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie discussed the video itself and labeled Diddy a "sick" individual. When Vlad suggested that Diddy chasing after Cassie was the worst part of the situation, Boosie countered: "That's not the bad part, him chasing her down. Him kicking her on that ground, like, you kick somebody in the face, you're motherf*cking-- you sick man. A woman, you sick bro. I was pissed. I was like, 'Damn, Diddy.'" He later added: "Man, all you gotta do is restrain the woman. Grab them hands and hold them hands down. I don't think a woman can make you mad enough to do that, I don't think nothing can make you mad enough to-- That was some sick sh*t... I think when you do something like that, that's not the first time. That's got to be, it's a pattern man. It's just like when you whoop a n***a ass or get in a fight with n****s. You get better and better."

Boosie Speaks On Diddy's Apology

