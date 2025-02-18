50 Cent Shamelessly Trolls Diddy Over Yung Miami's Paris Getaway With Mystery Man

yung miami
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 02: Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Count on 50 to always be in the thick of other people's business, especially Diddy's.

Leave it 50 Cent to make a bad day worse for somebody because that's what he's doing to Diddy here. As most of you all know by now, the Bad Boy Records founder is currently awaiting his fate over his September arrest. He's currently facing a heaping helping of accusations and lawsuits from countless alleged sexual assault victims. He was charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering and a potential life sentence could be his future. May 5 is when his trial begins, but it could still be a while before a decision is reached. But as for 50 Cent, he's been tormenting the mogul for years, especially since this debacle began. This time, he's trolling him over his ex, Yung Miami.

One half of the City Girls and host of Caresha Please shared an Instagram Story with the caption, "Literally speechless🥺❤️" The photo shows a nice-looking room with tons of red heart balloons, signifying that this took place on Valentine's Day or over the weekend. An aggregator on social media claims that Yung Miami was in Paris, the City of Love, with a mystery man. 50 Cent, who is chronically online and always sticking their noise where they shouldn't, got a hold of the post and reshared to his page to clown Diddy.

When Did Yung Miami And Diddy Breakup?

"👀 Diddy in jail b_tches be like Diddy who? IN PARIS ITS SO BEAUTIFUL🌹💌❤️❤️‍🩹❤️LOL😆HaHaHa" For those who don't know, Yung Miami and Diddy were a pair starting officially in June 2022. However, it was never the most secure relationship, at least from the outside. The way Yung Miami explained their situation during the earlier part of their journey together did not make things any clearer. "We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

To sum things up, it was more of an open relationship. Yung Miami and Diddy's fling didn't last too long, with speculation arising in April 2023 that they had split. However, it wouldn't be until August of last year that we got our more concrete answer. Yung Miami and Diddy had been broken up, with the allegations and his arrest seemingly being the reason for her going her own way. Since then, there's been speculation that Yung Miami could be with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Although, she did shut that down on social media. "I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!" Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!"

