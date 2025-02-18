Drake Goes Diamond-Eligible With "Views" Despite Spotify & UMG Conspiracies

Drake's 2016 album "Views" is one of his most commercially successful and now, it is eligible for one of the highest sales honors imaginable.

Drake has been embroiled in controversy over the past year and it has put quite a bit of strain on his career. Although he is still selling out shows and getting praise from his fans, the broader hip-hop community isn't exactly thrilled with him. Whether it be his post-Kendrick Lamar beef antics or his polarizing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album, Drizzy has become a turbulent figure. Regardless, his back catalog is still seen as one of the best in the history of hip-hop. The sales are a reflection of that.

According to Chart Data, it was revealed that his album Views is officially diamond-eligible. This means he has sold 10 million units of the project, which is a sensational accomplishment. In fact, this news comes amid conspiracy theories that UMG and Spotify are trying to suppress his music. However, it is clear that fans are still consuming his art in large numbers. He even dethroned Kendrick recently for most streams by an artist in a single day in 2025.

When Did Drake Release "Views"

Views is an album that was released back in 2016 following the artist's highly-publicized beef with Meek Mill. Moreover, the album came with some massive hits like "One Dance," "Controlla," and even "Hotline Bling." To this day, this project stands as Drake's most successful commercial endeavor. Although the entire body of work remains polarizing for some (Joe Budden especially), Views remains a "where were you when this dropped" moment for hip-hop fans.

The rest of 2025 is going to be an interesting one for Drake, especially when you consider everything that has happened. The $$$4U first week sales projections have yet to be released, and his recent streaming drops have some fans feeling like the numbers may be weaker than expected. However, there is still time for the biggest Drake fans to run those numbers up. No matter what, it will be fascinating to see what happens. Drake has always been able to surprise us.

