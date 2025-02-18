Drake Fans Believe His Recent Chart Placements Are A Spotify Conspiracy

Drake and PartyNextDoor recently put out a new collaborative r&b tape called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and the reactions have been mixed. Overall, the Canadian megastar's biggest fans believe it is his best album in years. Meanwhile, others feel like this is Drizzy at his most comatose. It should not come as a surprise to anyone that this album is polarizing. After all, the artist is fresh off of his beef with Kendrick Lamar and the Drake fatigue is real.

Those who have stuck by the artist have been doing their best to increase the streams of $$$4U in an attempt to get it to number one on the Billboard charts. The first week sales projections have not yet been released, and many are anxious to see what the numbers are. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that the paranoia caused by the beef will render any projection as useless? Why? Because Drake fans already have it in their head that UMG and Spotify are conspiring against him.

Drake Vs. Spotify

In the tweet above, one facless hip-hop account posited that the chasm between Drake's Apple Music standing and Spotify standing is indicative of a conspiracy. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is doing extremely well on the Apple Music charts. However, on Spotify, it isn't nearly as dominant. In the eyes of some fans, this is blatant suppression. Of course, this cannot be confirmed. It is simply a conspiracy. Although before jumping down the rabbit hole, there are a few explanations here.