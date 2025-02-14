The wait is finally over for the anticipated collaboration album by Drake and PartyNextDoor. The R&B-driven album, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, provides fans with the return of Drizzy to the genre and more of PND's prolific crooner sound from P4. Released on Valentine's Day, the dynamic duo live up to the hype with a mixture of vintage electric production and catchy love language. The album features appearances by new collaborators Chino Pacas, Yebba, and Pim.

The 21-song album is released under OVOSounds with exclusive licensing by Republic Records, a subsidary of Universal Music Group. The album arrives as Drake prepares for a legal battle with his parent label in the coming months over defamation claims. Magnetic tracks like "Crying In Chanel," "Brian Steel," and "Somebody Love Me," built anticipation for the album's release. Other breakout tracks include "Nokia," "Meet Your Padre," and "Greedy." It's the album fans of the R&B Drake have been waiting years for.

Drizzy revealed a screenplay for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Wednesday, February 12. The screenplay, dated for Christmas Eve 2024, is based on a novel by Drizzy's father, Dennis Graham. There is no word on whether the project's potential film is on the way. Drake's executive produced several hit series such as Top Boy and Euphoria. A return to his acting days appears promised.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U - PartyNextDoor & Drake

Official Tracklist