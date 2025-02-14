Drake & PartyNextDoor Brings The Toronto R&B Back With Anticipated "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" LP

The anticipated joint album is for the lover in you, whether your toxic or everlasting.

The wait is finally over for the anticipated collaboration album by Drake and PartyNextDoor. The R&B-driven album, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, provides fans with the return of Drizzy to the genre and more of PND's prolific crooner sound from P4. Released on Valentine's Day, the dynamic duo live up to the hype with a mixture of vintage electric production and catchy love language. The album features appearances by new collaborators Chino Pacas, Yebba, and Pim.

The 21-song album is released under OVOSounds with exclusive licensing by Republic Records, a subsidary of Universal Music Group. The album arrives as Drake prepares for a legal battle with his parent label in the coming months over defamation claims. Magnetic tracks like "Crying In Chanel," "Brian Steel," and "Somebody Love Me," built anticipation for the album's release. Other breakout tracks include "Nokia," "Meet Your Padre," and "Greedy." It's the album fans of the R&B Drake have been waiting years for.

Drizzy revealed a screenplay for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Wednesday, February 12. The screenplay, dated for Christmas Eve 2024, is based on a novel by Drizzy's father, Dennis Graham. There is no word on whether the project's potential film is on the way. Drake's executive produced several hit series such as Top Boy and Euphoria. A return to his acting days appears promised.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U - PartyNextDoor & Drake

Official Tracklist

  1. CN Tower
  2. Moth Balls
  3. $omething About You
  4. Crying In Chanel
  5. $pider-Man $uperman
  6. Deeper
  7. $mall Town Fame
  8. Pimmie's Dilemma Ft. Pim
  9. Brian Steel
  10. Gimme A Hug
  11. Raining In Houston
  12. Lasers
  13. Meet Your Padre ft. Chino Pacas
  14. Nokia
  15. Die Trying ft. Yebba
  16. $omebody Loves Me
  17. Celibacy
  18. OMW
  19. Glorious
  20. When He's Gone
  21. Greedy

