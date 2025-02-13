Drake Unveils "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Tracklist

Drake and his fellow Toronto and OVO star PARTYNEXTDOOR are right around the corner with their new album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. As if fans weren't hyped enough already for this collaborative effort and the return of the 6ix God to an LP setting, Aubrey Graham also revealed the tracklist for the record on Thursday (February 13). The big takeaway here is that the album is 74 minutes long, a relatively scant set of songs when you look at the gargantuan runtimes of previous Drizzy releases. With track titles like "CN Tower," "Raining In Houston," "Brian Steele," and "$pider-Man $uperman," fans are very curious as to what these crooners could say on this upcoming full-length.

Furthermore, we already know that Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collab album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U will presumably follow a mostly R&B vibe. However, these track titles and recent events also lead many fans to theorize about what The Boy could be talking about on this record. Maybe he will address the rap battle that consumed his public image over the past year, or he will stick to his love-lorn narratives.

When Will Drake Release His Next Album?

In any case, we will find out what direction Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR chose very soon. $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U comes out in just a couple of hours on Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14), and fans became very excited thanks to the song snippets and teases that have emerged on social media. Speaking of the Internet, the "Nice For What" hitmaker engaged in some pretty risky storylines on his Finsta account. One of these involved posting Lucian Grainge's daughter and her being the only person that the "plot twist" account follows amid his lawsuit against UMG. Grainge, for those unaware, is the CEO of the label and distributor.